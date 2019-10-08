Cancer claims Commissioner Armbrister

Armbrister

A long battle against cancer has come to an end for Jim Armbrister, a member of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners and a former city police officer.

Armbrister, 62, died Monday night.

In 2012, he had been diagnosed with a form of cancer in which tumors strike areas surrounding the liver. It was said at that time to be incurable, not treatable with either surgery or chemotherapy due to possible damage to that organ.

This led to Armbrister retiring from the Mount Airy Police Department with the rank of lieutenant after nearly 20 years of service, although the popular man noted for his perseverance and determination would successfully battle that disease for seven more years.

In February 2014, Armbrister was chosen by the city commissioners to fill the vacant at-large seat of Scott Graham, who had died in early January the month before from cancer.

Armbrister captured his first four-year term in 2015, and was running for another in the 2019 municipal election, involving a primary Tuesday in which he was on the ballot along with two challengers.

After holding his own against cancer for much of this decade, Armbrister’s condition had taken a turn for the worse in recent months, including being admitted to Duke University Hospital in Durham during the summer for a lengthy stay.

More recently, Armbrister was moved to Woltz Hospice Home at Dobson, but in the week before his passing was taken to his residence in Mount Airy.

It was announced during a meeting last Thursday that the at-large councilman’s condition was deteriorating, with visitation limited to Armbrister’s family members. Mayor David Rowe urged everyone at that time to keep him in their prayers.

Effect on election

Armbrister’s death Monday night came on the eve of the primary election affecting his and two other seats on the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners. He was running against Ron Niland, a former city manager, and Rob Livengood.

His name remained on the ballot for Tuesday’s primary, but votes cast for Armbrister effectively won’t count, according to Susan Jarrell, director of the Surry County Board of Elections.

Jarrell was aware Tuesday morning of Armbrister’s passing and had consulted applicable North Carolina statutes governing what happens when a candidate running for a non-partisan municipal office dies before the election. In this case a primary was involved, with Armbrister having to be among the two top vote-getters in order to advance to a head-to-head match-up in the main election on Nov. 5.

“Those votes will be disregarded,” Jarrell said of any ballots cast for Armbrister in the primary, meaning Livengood and Niland automatically will be the nominees on the ballot for November. The winner will gain Armbrister’s at-large seat.

Jarrell, a 22-year employee of the county elections office, said she never had dealt with such a situation before now.

Meanwhile, visitation for Armbrister is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy.

His funeral service also will be held there at 10 a.m. Friday. A graveside service is set for Friday at 3 p.m. at West End Cemetery in Wytheville, Virginia. Armbrister hailed from the Max Meadows community of Wythe County.

Police chief reaction

Word of Armbrister’s death was greeted with a sense of melancholy Tuesday which matched the rainy, dreary conditions prevailing then, in remarks offered by some of those who worked closely with him over the years.

“It is a sad day,” said Police Chief Dale Watson. “He was a dear friend.”

Watson expressed a sentiment shared by many who had been anticipating what seemed inevitable with Armbrister’s illness worsening in recent months.

“It’s a day we knew was coming,” he said, but there was a hope “that we would not see it anytime soon.”

Armbrister exhibited such toughness and tenacity that Watson thought it might bring him through even in the last stages of his ordeal: “If there was anyone who had the fortitude and faith to successfully beat this diagnosis, it was Jim.”

The city commissioner and former police officer was maintaining a positive attitude when Watson last met with him in recent days — yet looking toward the future.

“He was still upbeat, had a sense of humor and still loved life,” said the police chief.

Suffering no longer

Dean Brown, the senior member of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, also commented about his former colleague Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re really sad that we’ve lost him,” Brown said of city officials collectively. “But I’m thankful that he’s not in pain anymore — he is at peace and I feel he is with God.”

Mayor Rowe discussed Armbrister in the same vein.

“I think the observation that I would have would probably come from a religious standpoint — that Jim has passed through the gates of glory and is no longer struggling, that he’s a well person,” Rowe said.

The mayor also was impressed by Armbrister’s positive, never-give-up attitude.

“He lived every day with a great disposition — while those of us gripe and complain about the different maladies we might have, Jim never did, he fought the good fight,” Rowe said.

“I knew he was in pain, but I never heard him complaining at all,” Commissioner Steve Yokeley agreed in discussing Armbrister’s lengthy struggle with cancer. “That said a lot about him, I think.”

“I know it’s hard on his family,” Rowe added of Armbrister’s death, “but what a fighter.”

“Jim was really courageous — he was tough,” said Commissioner Jon Cawley, who often voted the same way as Armbrister on issues coming before the council.

“I didn’t even meet him until he already had cancer,” Cawley continued. “And I got to know him when Scott Graham died, and we hit it off — I found him to be a person of faith and character. If he said he was going to do something, he would do it, and he was a really great listener.”

Cawley considered Armbrister to be genuine in his faith. “Sometimes people of faith will use their religion as a power play, and I don’t ever remember him even approaching that line, much less crossing it — and people like that are special.”

“I’m really sad for his family and his children,” Yokeley said, expressing particular concern for Armbrister’s sons left behind, whom he said should be a focus of everyone’s prayers and thoughts.

“A true public servant”

Chief Watson pointed out that those personal qualities of Armbrister’s were reflected in his work as a member of the police force.

After joining the department in 1994, he became its first member to patrol on a bicycle.

Armbrister also was Mount Airy’s first community police officer (CPO) and headed the Community Services Division, which includes school resource officers, the D.A.R.E program and spearheading crime-prevention and safety programs.

“He built so many inroads in the community,” Watson said of Armbrister’s role with that unit. “As an officer, he was such a public servant — he always put the needs of the community first.”

Through his efforts as a CPO, Armbrister built a legacy which set the standard for that key element of law enforcement, the chief believes.

The public’s appreciation of Armbrister in this regard was evident on June 9, 2012, when between 400 and 500 people gathered on the Mount Airy High School football field to honor him during “Officer Jim Day.”

That turnout was hailed as a testament to the impact he had on so many families, and was accompanied by more than $24,000 being raised to help with Armbrister’s medical expenses.

“We will miss him, I think, because he was a true public servant who thought a great deal of the community and wasn’t looking for any glory, he was just doing his job,” the mayor said, “with a great amount of respect for the city and citizens he served.”

Armbrister brought a certain diligence, and independence, to his role as a commissioner, Brown believes.

“I think he did a good job — he did study and research what he was talking about,” the fellow board member said. “He didn’t always vote the way the other commissioners did, but he was an independent and intelligent person.”

Said Chief Watson, “I just think he’ll really be missed in our community.”

‘It is a sad day’ – Police Chief Dale Watson

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

