Franklin dept. holding fire safety course

The Franklin Community Volunteer Fire Department will be holding its first Fire Prevention and Safety class on Wednesday evening at the fire department, at 2136 West Pine St. in Mount Airy.

The event will be from 7 p.m, to 8 pm. “Everyone is welcome,” said Patrick Owen, the Fire Life and Safety Educator for the department. “It’s geared more for age 65 and over, but the message is the same for everyone. If this can reach one person and make a difference it’s worth it.”

The fire department hopes to make this an annual event.