Local student attends 2 summer programs

Over the summer, Surry Early College High School student Andy Guerrero attended Project Uplift at UNC Chapel Hill and the 4-H Academy at NC State University.

Project Uplift is designed to allow students to experience learning in a variety of different university contexts, from large lectures to small seminars and, most importantly, from the interactions with current UNC students. Participants live on campus for two days, interacting with faculty, staff and current students, participating in educational, cultural and social activities, and learning about admissions and college affordability.

At the 4-H Academy, Andy and his team had to develop a business plan to provide a service that would benefit people living in their local area. 4-H teams from all over the state were competing to win a $2,500 grant. This money would pay for expenses to get the business plan started.

The team Andy was on developed a plan to provide fresh fruit and produce to their local community. Although the team Andy represented didn’t win the competition, he used this experience to grow his leadership capacity while giving back to his community.