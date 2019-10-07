Sutphin appointed to state board

Mosley - Sutphin -

A Surry County School Board member was recently appointed to a statewide board tasked with improving preparation for school principals in North Carolina.

Mamie Sutphin, a Surry County Board of Education member, was asked to serve on the Transforming Principal Prep/NC Principal Fellows Program Commission. Eric C. Davis, chairman of the State Board of Education, appointed Sutphin to the four-year post. This commission’s mission is to improve the principal preparation pipeline in North Carolina through the merger of two principal preparation programs.

In her new role, she will be assisting in the adoption of standards to “Ensure the highest-quality principal preparation programs receive grant awards under the new Principal Fellows/TP3 Program,” the Surry County Schools said in announcing her appointment. “The ultimate goal of the commission is to ensure rigorous and relevant state-funded principal preparation programs are available across the state. Commission members will also work to create a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, will advise on administrative decisions, program oversight, and loan forgiveness considerations.”

Sutphin was elected to the Surry County Board of Education in 2014 and is serving her second term. She also serves as the chair of the Policy and Personnel Committee on the local school board. She works for Reynolds American. In her role as director of Community Engagement Programs with the firm, she serves on various boards in Winston-Salem and also serves on the board of the North Carolina Business Committee for Education.

She is the second Surry County school board member to be asked to serve on statewide boards over the past two years. In 2017, Dr. Terri E. Mosley, chair of the Surry County Board of Education, was selected to serve on the North Carolina School Boards Association Board of Directors.

Members of that agency’s board of directors are elected by the association at the annual delegate assembly. The board has charge and control of the association and may act in matters for the association between sessions of the Delegate assembly.

The school board association is a professional organization that represents local boards of education in North Carolina. It is a member-driven association that supports the school governance team—school board members, superintendents, senior administrative staff and board assistants—in its leadership role.

After retiring as assistant superintendent for Instructional Services for Surry County Schools, Mosley joined the Surry County Board of Education in 2014. She also serves on the boards for the Children’s Center of Surry Inc. and the American Red Cross, along with serving on the Surry County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council.

“I am extremely proud of all of our board members,” said Dr. Travis L. Reeves, superintendent of Surry County Schools. “They work tirelessly to remove obstacles for teachers to ensure all of our students receive a world-class education. Dr. Mosley has been a leader in Surry County Schools for many years. Her vast knowledge of education is an asset to the North Carolina School Boards Association. Mrs. Sutphin is a valued member of the community and the board. Her expertise will lend itself well as she serves on the Transforming Principal Prep/North Carolina Principal Fellows Program Commission.”

