Don’t attack history is theme of Civil War event

Artist, author and publisher Gregory Newson appears at the annual Civil War Reenactment and Living History event in Ararat, Virginia, where he presented an alternative view of the role of African-Americans during the conflict. - A cannon crew unleashes a round during a mock battle between reenactment troops Saturday at the birthplace of J.E.B. Stuart. - A crowd watches the battle recreation from a safe distance. - Two great-great-granddaughters of Maj. Gen. J.E.B. Stuart were special guests at the encampment event, Sharon Stuart McRee, left, of California, and Jo Stuart Pais, Huntersville, North Carolina. - - Generals Robert E. Lee and J.E.B. Stuart observe the mock battle (actually David Chaltas and Lucas Wilder). - -

ARARAT, Va. — In an era when people are trying to rewrite history by removing statues of Civil War figures, and even vandalizing monuments on occasion, others are fighting back — including some from unlikely sources.

One such opponent attended the 28th-annual Civil War Reenactment and Living History event in Ararat this past weekend — Gregory Newson, an artist, author and publisher who has described himself as a Confederate of another color.

An African-American born in Harlem, Newson outlined his mission in simple terms during the two-day gathering in Ararat aimed at keeping alive a segment some seek to destroy:

“I’m fighting against historical vandalism,” said Newson, who had a tent set up to display Civil War artwork and books.

A large Confederate flag occupied a prominent place amid the arrangement, along with posters highlighting a message one doesn’t often encounter: the prominent role African-Americans played in the Confederacy.

One — accompanied by portraits of generals Stonewall Jackson and Nathan Bedford Forrest — stated that it has been estimated more than 65,000 Southern blacks fought for the Confederacy. In excess of 13,000 of them “saw the elephant” the poster adds, also known as engaging the enemy in combat.

These are accounts not often publicized through mainstream channels and Newson says it is because such information goes against a mentality that is being stressed of late.

“Younger generations are taught to act like a victim,” he explained, coupled with politicians who want to keep the races divided using such narratives.

While some people condemn Confederate leaders as being racist, Newson offers a differing view, pointing out that Stonewall Jackson, for example, who was a college professor, defied Virginia law by teaching African-American slaves how to read and write.

Jackson also started the first black Sunday school, which he supported with part of his paychecks from Civil War battlefields to keep it open, according to Newson.

The author and artist said this past weekend marked his first appearance at the Civil War Reenactment and Living History event held at the birthplace of Confederate Maj. Gen. J.E.B. Stuart, although he has attended others at similar venues.

“I’m always invited to Andersonville,” Newson said of the location of the notorious Southern prison. “But this year, I decided to come here.”

Newson acknowledged that given today’s political climate, he has been criticized for his views by some quarters, but takes it all in stride.

“A good artist provokes thought and p——- you off,” he said.

Mock battles erupt

History was on display in other ways during the weekend in Ararat, including tents where reenactment troops of both blue and gray were camped to illustrate to attendees how soldiers lived day-to-day during the war.

Other people wore Civil War-era garb for the event, including impersonators of Gen. Robert E. Lee and Maj. Gen. Stuart.

Several groups performed string music from the period at various times during the gathering, and there were a number of demonstrations such as blacksmithing.

Other scheduled activities included a grand review/flag-raising ceremony, a ladies fashion show and tea, a Black Rose Memorial program, general councils of war, a Sunday morning church service directed by Civil War chaplain the Rev. Allen Farley and appearances by Stuart family members.

Another memorable highlight were mock battles staged both days by the reenactors, with the one on Saturday drawing a huge crowd that watched from a safe distance as the troops took turns firing make-believe muskets and cannons at each other.

The sounds of artillery fire rumbled throughout the grounds of the Stuart birthplace that became permeated with thick smoke at times.

Folks of all ages lined the hillside, some armed with cameras to record the proceedings.

After watching the battle recreation Saturday, Mount Airy resident Ann Flouhouse said she thinks it is important to have such events as the gathering in Ararat, even though the War Between the States marked a dark, bloody period in America.

“Because it’s our history,” Flouhouse said. “It made us who we are today.”

Nancy McBride of McBride Road, Mount Airy, who was there with her two grandsons, also offered remarks about the mock battle.

“It was interesting — they enjoyed it,” she said of the youths. McBride added that it was good for them to be able to get an idea about what the conflict was like, which can’t be achieved with a history book. But she wished the event at Ararat would not place so much emphasis on the Southern point of view.

“I think it’s interesting firsthand,” she said of activities including the battle depictions, “but I think it’s good to get both sides.”

