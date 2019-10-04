Niland advocates more planning, less wasteful spending

Niland -

Candidate name: Ron Niland

Age: 64

Address: 300 Folly Farm Circle

Occupation: Retired city manager

Previous political experience: Hamlet City Council

Question: Why are you running for this office?

Answer: I have been concerned with the direction of our city with questionable spending and a lack of planning for capital needs. We have been spending more than we have in revenues. I think we need a new direction and tenor of discussion of the issues.

City commissioners need more openness and input from citizens and concerned parties. We all need to respect each other as we work together to come up with good solutions on the issues that face Mount Airy. I have the energy and enthusiasm to work for this great city in which I believe.

Question: What skills/qualifications do you bring to the table which would make you an effective council member?

Answer: I have worked in and for local governments for 40 years. I am quite familiar with the laws that govern the city budget. I was also the city manager for Mount Airy for six years. During that time we fully funded all its capital needs. I have always been someone who enjoys serving my city. I know I have the ability to engage citizens and come away with solutions that can be good for Mount Airy going forward. Working with others with differing opinions is essential as we move forward and will yield positive outcomes for our community.

Question: After the smoke clears from the city election, what would be your “New Year’s Resolution” regarding the direction of the Spencer’s redevelopment?

Answer: We need a pause and a development plan going forward — no more spending unless there is a direct return on city investments. In addition, we should get the county government involved, seeing that it also will benefit from any future tax revenue produced. We need to come up with a consensus plan after hearing from citizens and possible investors in our downtown.

Moving forward, whatever happens will affect a big part of our downtown and the future development by investors. We need to look long term and try and maximize what has been accomplished and what might be accomplished in the future. Our downtown is both our identity as a city and our history as a community. Both are critically important.

Question: Other than Spencer’s what is the biggest issue now facing the city and what would you do to address that?

Answer: We have a serious ongoing issue with capital expenditures. We need to have our employees working with our board to find ways to provide services at a good value to the taxpayers. As for equipment and infrastructure, it will be critical to provide what is needed to keep services at levels we deem best for citizens. We also need to make our city attractive for young families to come and live and be part of our future. Getting younger citizens involved in improving their community will create new energy and vitality for our city going forward. Innovative economic development might be necessary. Public/private partnerships will be vital in achieving these goals.

Question: With the closing of the Hanesbrands plant and the possibility that Renfro Corp. will move its headquarters out of Mount Airy, what should be done to bring jobs to the town?

Answer: Having the corporate headquarters has been a blessing for our city. Now we have to get innovative and work to forge partnerships with state and county leaders to recruit quality economic development. The community college needs to be a key partner. Expanding and diversifying our tax base is essential for the long-term economic health of our community.

Question: Mount Airy officials have projected at least $ 34 million in capital spending over the next 10 years for major building- and equipment-related needs. How should this be financed?

Answer: By law, cities must approve a balanced budget. They also must retain a certain cash balance for operations. The city has few revenue sources it controls. This makes any solution difficult. The city has a huge hole to plug, and it will be difficult to find revenues to meet all these needs.

Priorities are going to have to be set and certainly some things might have to be deferred. Debt and pay as we go will have to be looked to as solutions. There are grants for some of our needs, but these are competitive and cannot be counted on as funding sources. An open dialogue with our citizens to find out what services and projects we can afford will be essential going forward.

Question: Despite a 25% increase in property taxes, the city government seems to be struggling with expenses. What can be done revenue-wise or reduction-wise to alleviate this?

Answer: As I have been talking to people in our community, I sense a general feeling that they are satisfied with the services they receive from the city. Due to ill-timed tax reductions several years ago, we now face the problem discussed in the previous question. We have a great group of core services (police, fire, recreation, garbage, streets, etc.), and anyone or candidate who tells you we can cut taxes and maintain existing services is not being realistic.

Businesses need a healthy city to operate in and thrive. Corporations looking to invest want a safe community and a city where their employees would want to live. We now have to find efficiencies and use technology where possible to reduce costs. We have to look to our state to allow cities revenue options other than just the property tax. Healthy cities make for healthy counties and states. Decisions by the board will require an open discussion with our citizens to find the most-fair and equitable way to pay for services in the future. Working together we can and will solve this dilemma.

Question: Feel free to add anything about your campaign and goals which hasn’t been touched on previously.

Answer: When I announced that I was running, I made it clear I was not running for any reasons other than I think we need a new direction and leadership going forward for our city. Present board members are fine people who have been my friends and I expect that to remain so in the future. We need civility in our discussions and trust among board members, even when there are differences of opinion.

I believe I have the city government experience combined with the energy and enthusiasm to make our community a better place in the future. I hope that the citizens of this city will give me the honor of serving them and together work through the challenges we are facing. Our common purpose is a better Mount Airy.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

