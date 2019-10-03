Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Jamie Charles Hawks, 39, of Pine Street, Mount Airy, was served warrants Aug. 19 charging him with felony trafficking meth, felony conspiracy to traffic meth, and felony conspiracy to traffic heroin, all dated April 17. He was given a $75,000 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court appearance.

On Nov. 18 the total charges he faces are seven felony counts of trafficking meth, three counts of felony trafficking heroin, felony conspiring to traffic meth, felony conspiring to traffic heroin, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The date that Hawks was served the warrants (Aug. 19) was the day he was released from prison, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. Its records show that Hawks went to prison on June 3 after convictions for possession with intent to sell both Schedule III and IV controlled substances.

He was initially given probation and a suspended sentence, but the probation was revoked and the sentence activated.

• Jacob Aaron Shinault, 25, of George Chandler Road, Mount Airy, was served warrants Aug. 15 charging him with 10 counts of violating a domestic violence protection order. He was confined in the county jail with an Aug. 29 court date.

He has a court date Monday to face four felony charges: trafficking opium or heroin and three counts of probation violations. On Oct. 15 he faces charges of second-degree trespassing and injury to personal property.

On Oct. 22 the charges are domestic criminal trespassing and 23 counts of violating a protection order, some of which may be the 10 previous counts from Aug. 15.

When asked about the high number of counts, a member of the sheriff’s office said in general this could be because of something like repeatedly calling or texting someone against the stipulations of the protective order; each call or text would be a separate offense.

• Dennis Ray Hubbard, 60, of Main Street, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Aug. 16 charging him with assault on a female. He was confined in the county jail under a temporary hold. No court date was listed on the report.

• Randall Kinrod Hylton, 41, of Stuart, Virginia, was served an N.C. governor’s warrant Aug. 18. He was placed in the county jail with a court date for extradition as an alleged fugitive from another state on Nov. 4.

• Sharif Jamel Robinson, 39, of Galyean Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 14 charging him with violating probation. He was placed in the county jail under no bond. The court date was not listed.

He has an Oct. 18 court date to face charges of possessing an open container of alcohol in the driver’s area, no vehicle registration, having a canceled or revoked tag, no driver’s license, and no car insurance.

• Wayne Odaniels Ricks, 60, of Maple Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 14 for failure to appear in court March 22 on a charge of failure to return rental property. He was given a $350 cash bond and an Aug. 30 court date. He has his next appearance on this charge next Friday.

• David Wayne Jernigan Jr., 26, of Cedar Ridge Court, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 16 for failure to appear in court Aug. 7 on a charge of driving while license revoked. He was given a $300 cash bond and a Nov. 12 court date.

• Donald Wayne Cunningham, 41, of Four Winds Trail, Dobson, was served a criminal summons Aug. 16 charging him with assault on a female. The victim is listed as Cierra Woodward. He was given a Sept. 18 court date.

• Terrence Kenyon Bender, 19, of Gwyn Avenue, Mount Airy, was served criminal summonses Aug. 16 charging him with driving without insurance and unsafe movement with a vehicle, both dated Aug. 13. He was given an Oct. 15 court date.

• Steven Daniel Brown, 33, of East Bend, was served criminal summonses Aug. 16 charging him with unauthorized use of a vehicle, dated July 31, and filing a false report of theft of a vehicle, dated Aug. 4. He was given an Aug. 20 court date.

• Brittany Nicole Marsh, 29, of Nurse Road, Ararat, was served warrants Aug. 17 charging her with breaking and entering, assault and assault by pointing a guy, all dated the day before. She was released with no bond and a Sept. 18 court date.

• Chad Wesley Fulp, 29, of Mount Herman Church Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 19 for failure to appear in court Aug. 5. He was given a $1,500 secured bond and an Oct. 9 court date.

He has a court date Wednesday to face charges of driving while impaired, failure to comply with driver’s license restrictions, having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, no car insurance and no valid registration. He faces a 30-day revocation of his license.

On Nov. 5 he faces a felony charge of possession of stolen goods.

