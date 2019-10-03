Cops bust 2 on drug charges off Wards Gap

Williams - Dawson -

Two Mount Airy residents were arrested in a drug raid recently north of the city.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said that this bust was another joint operation between its Narcotics Division and the Mount Airy Police Department Narcotics Division.

On Sept. 25 officers executed a search warrant at a house at 153 Dusty Lane, off Wards Gap Road about half a mile south of the Virginia state line.

”Detectives located methamphetamine, oxycodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a sawed-off shotgun,” stated a press release from Capt. Scott Hudson. “Detectives also recovered a stolen motorcycle on the premises.”

Arrested in the house were Christopher Timothy Williams, 45, and Monica Nell Dawson, 31.

The sheriff’s office stated that Williams was charged with two counts of possession of meth, one count of possession of a weapon of mass destruction, one count of possession of firearm by felon, two counts of felony maintaining a drug dwelling, one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of possession of schedule II controlled substance oxycodone, one count of possession of marijuana, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Williams received a $115,000 secured bond and a court date of Nov. 13.

Dawson was charged with two counts possession of meth, one count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Ms. Dawson received a $50,000 secured bond and the same Nov. 13 court date.

Pending charges

Before that date, Williams faces other charges this month.

On Tuesday, Williams has a court appearance to face a charge of felony possession of a stolen vehicle. On Wednesday the charges are felony possession of meth, felony maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, and drug paraphernalia.

On Oct. 15 the charge is communicating threats.

As for possession of a gun by a felon, Williams first became a convicted felon in 1997 on charges of possession of marijuana and maintaining a drug dwelling. He didn’t have another drug conviction until 2009 for felony possession of a Schedule II drug.

He also has misdemeanor convictions for two counts of DWI, assault, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and receiving stolen goods.

Dawson was scheduled to be in court Thursday on charges of felony possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. On Wednesday she faces additional charges of felony possession of meth, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, and drug paraphernalia.

Then on Nov. 13 the charges are possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

