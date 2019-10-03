Mount Airy Police Reports

• A Mount Airy teen has been jailed on six felony charges stemming from recent church and vehicle break-ins, including one on Riverside Drive, according to city police department reports. Shane Alexander Hayden, 17, of 193 Blue Meadow Lane, was located by officers Wednesday at Walmart and was known to be the subject of active warrants for the crimes.

He is charged with two felony counts each of breaking and entering a place of worship, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and larceny after breaking and entering, along with two misdemeanor counts of injury to personal property. Some of the charges relate to an incident discovered on Sept. 15 at Christ Community Church on Riverside Drive, where property valued at $2,280 was stolen after a door was forced open, including sound and electrical equipment.

Police records indicate that Hayden also is accused of a church break-in in Surry County along with vehicular break-ins, but information on those was not listed. Hayden was confined in the county jail under a $20,000 secured bond and slated for Nov. 13 and Dec. 2 appearances in Surry District Court.

The MAPD also reported that on Aug. 21 Hayden was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; a concealed-carry violation; and possession of marijuana paraphernalia as the result of a suspicious-vehicle investigation on Pine Street near Main Street.

• Terry Douglas Sexton, 57, of Starlite Road, was charged Monday with damage to real property at L.G. Rogers Inc. on Starlite Road. This involved Sexton allegedly kicking front and rear doors of the business, causing damage to the doors and casings including a glass window of one along with a doorknob and lock. The damage totaled $400. Sexton is scheduled to be in District Court on Dec. 16 and has been banned from L.G. Rogers property by its owner.

• Charges have been filed against a man for crimes at Walmart who reportedly provided false information during the investigation of a theft involving miscellaneous merchandise, including identifying himself as his brother and supplying that individual’s birth date. The man was released after the filing of larceny and possession of stolen property charges, with the discrepancy later discovered and the real perpetrator identified as Jacob Dale Stanley, against whom charges have been issued for the crimes instead. This reportedly includes an additional one of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer.

Stanley had not been located as of earlier this week.

• Michael Robert Scala, 52, of 3508 Zephyr Road, Dobson, was charged with larceny Sunday, involving undisclosed property taken from the Red Barn business on Worth Street. Scala’s court date is Nov. 19.

• Christina Ann Marshall, 37, of 804 Hamburg St., was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods last Saturday at Walmart, where she allegedly stole an undisclosed sum of money from someone’s wallet. The money was returned to the victim, who was not identified, and Marshall is slated for a Nov. 25 appearance in District Court along with being banned from Walmart.

• Melba Renee Dublin, 27, listed as homeless, was jailed under a $16,000 secured bond on Sept. 25 after a suspicious-person investigation on Fancy Gap Road at Westwood Drive. Dublin allegedly provided a false name and birth date, leading to her being charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, with police discovering three outstanding orders for arrest out for her for failing to appear in court which had been filed on Aug. 27.

Dublin is scheduled to be in District Court on Oct. 14.

• Jonathan Scott Hunt, 24, of 236 Gwyn Ave., was charged with defrauding an innkeeper on Sept. 25, when he allegedly left the Asian House restaurant on Rockford Street without paying for food valued at $12. Hunt, who was located at Walgreens nearby, is facing an Oct. 29 appearance in Surry District Court.