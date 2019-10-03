MCA holds Honor Day ceremonies

Seventh graders Omar Gonzales, Amiyah Bandy, and Syncere Cesar pause after signing the honor code as their classmates watch. - Braydon Legere, senior class president, addresses the upper school about the importance of honor in daily living -

Recently, all sixth through twelfth grade students at Mllennium Charter Academy participated in the school’s annual Honor Day ceremonies.

Students reviewed the school’s honor code and pledge, as well as U.S. documents of freedom, and then met for an assembly in the gym where they listened to Merry Craig Boaz, executive director of the United Fund of Surry, address service and the importance of being a giving person who shares his/her knowledge, time, service, and/or gifts with others.

During the ceremony, the eighth-grade class, in recognition of Constitution Daym which was celebrated Sept. 17, recited the Preamble to the US Constitution. Student speakers were Braydon Legere, senior class president, and Ivet Sanchez, a new eleventh grade student, who spoke about the important and positive differences she has seen at MCA.

Following an encouraging charge from the school’s headmaster, students signed the school’s honor code. These documents will be framed and hung in prominent locations in the school as daily reminders of the students’ commitment to honor.

The MCA Honor Code states, “As an individual with endowed worth and value, I will honor others with the same respect that I am due. I will uphold the highest ideals of this institution with integrity by being respectful, honest, compassionate, responsible, and courageous.“

Photo Captions

Amiyah and Co – Seventh graders Omar Gonzales, Amiyah Bandy, and Syncere Cesar pause after signing the honor code as their classmates look on.

Senior Class President – Braydon Legere, senior class president, addressed the entire upper school about the importance of honor in daily living.