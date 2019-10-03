Westfield names students of the month

Westfield Elementary School student leaders of the month are, from left, front, Sidney Coleman; second row, Reegan Sutphin, Laughter Jessup, Jaelyn Leonides, Kyler Felts, back row, Rizal Holliday, Trae Flippen, Taylor Sutphin, Savanna Mathis, and Emily Spencer. Emily Lor, Zoey Edwards, and Piper Halstead are not pictured. - September Leaders of the Month are, from left, front, Hunter Harp; second row, Kennedy Branch, Nora Love, Emma Goins, Brayden Roberts; third row, Ryland Taylor, Coby Yarboro, Presley Hiatt, Levi Shelton, and Brantley Roberts. Ethan Kovatch and Joslynn Penn are not pictured. -

Westfield Elementary School recently named its Leaders of the Month for both August and September.

The students chosen for August were selected by their peers “…for demonstrating the leadership attribute, self-awareness,” the school said in making the announcement.

Those chosen by their peers for the honor in September were selected “…for demonstrating the leadership attribute, accountability.“