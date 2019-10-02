Industries in spotlight on Friday

Jordan Crowson, of Surry Community College, demonstrates the use of an industrial robot at a 2018 event highlighting manufacturing. -

The Surry County Economic Development Partnership will be offering several activities on Friday as part of National Manufacturing Day, including tours of local industry.

In addition to the tours, the organization will be holding a luncheon at Surry Community College, with manufacturing representatives attending getting the chance to tour several departments at the college. Among those departments are machining, electrical engineering, mechatronics engineering, welding, construction and carpentry.

“Manufacturing is alive and well in Surry County, and our local economy is positively impacted directly by the manufacturing community,” the partnership said in a written statement announcing the event. “There are approximately 4,036 people employed in manufacturing positions in Surry County, making up 12.7% of our total labor force. The average weekly wage for those employed in manufacturing is $772 in Surry County.”

Friday’s luncheon and tour will be open to local elected officials and community leaders “as part of an effort to change people’s perceptions about today’s manufacturing environment and draw attention to the outstanding opportunities that a career in manufacturing can provide,” the partnership said.

“Surry County has a rich tradition of manufacturing quality products and is home to the men and women who make these products every day. We are proud of our history, variety of advancing products, and a dedicated labor force that make this possible each day,” the organization said. “Manufacturing Week is also a dedicated time to also expose the technical training available through our schools and community college and also a chance to highlight rewarding and lucrative careers with Surry County manufacturers. “

Jordan Crowson, of Surry Community College, demonstrates the use of an industrial robot at a 2018 event highlighting manufacturing. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Manufacturing.jpg Jordan Crowson, of Surry Community College, demonstrates the use of an industrial robot at a 2018 event highlighting manufacturing.