Clark says city council must change

The Mount Airy News is publishing profiles on candidates in the Oct. 8 primary for the 2019 municipal election in Mount Airy, which involves three city commissioner races.

The same set of questions has been posed to each person, designed to give voters an idea of how candidates stand on relevant issues.

Today, those seeking a South Ward seat on the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners are profiled, Gene Clark and Marie Wood. They are vying to replace incumbent Shirley Brinkley, who is stepping down. Julia Mitchell also is on the ballot, but efforts to have her respond to the questions were unsuccessful. The two candidates who receive the most votes in next week’s primary will advance to the election on Nov. 5.

Candidate name: Gene Clark

Age: 57

Address: 1221 Newsome St.

Occupation: Managing partner of My Home Furnishings

Previous political experience: Marriage. I’m listing my present state of “wedded bliss” as my political experience because if you don’t believe that a successful marriage requires the art of active listening, a willingness to compromise, a commitment to open and honest communication and always making decisions based on the best interests of your family, then you don’t understand marriage — or politics.

Question: Why are you running for this office?

Answer: Now more than ever Mount Airy needs a change in our city council. For the past five to seven years, we have suffered from the irresponsible decisions by some elected officials who demonstrate a disregard for the needs of the community and a total contempt for our shared values and traditions. For far too long, taxpayers have been used and abused by the council — which regularly supports the multi-million dollar interests of the “Downtown Elite” at the expense of everyone else.

I want to work openly and honestly with other commissioners and the community to advance the interests of all citizens of Mount Airy — so we create an exciting environment that advances economic development and job growth for new and existing businesses while meeting the present needs and future requirements of our superb educational, health-care and cultural institutions.

Question: What skills/qualifications do you bring to the table which would make you an effective council member?

Answer: First, I was raised by parents who respected people for their differences but stood up for those who are unable or cannot stand up for themselves. They taught all six of us to work hard for everything and not to compromise your values no matter how much resistance comes your way. I also will tell the truth and engage in council business openly and honestly — with fellow commissioners and citizens.

My 37 years of ground-up business experience have taught me the need for constant oversight, fiscal responsibility and most of all how to work with others to accomplish a common goal. I also understand the need to develop realistic annual budgets (both operational and reserve) — and then work to ensure that we operate within agreed-upon parameters, which is not being done.

Unlike my opponents, I have been and remain actively and openly engaged in the business of our city – so I understand the issues and am aware of how frequently and regularly past council decisions have advanced the interests of the powerful few at the expense of the community as a whole.

Question: After the smoke clears from the city election, what would be your “New Year’s Resolution” regarding the direction of the Spencer’s redevelopment?

Answer: Even before Jan. 1, I want to launch a fact-finding mission within the council so we can have an open and honest dialogue — with the community as a key stakeholder — about how best to “dig out” of the costly mess. Fundamentally, we cannot move forward with anything until we have real facts and real figures to help frame our understanding of the scope of the problem and options to achieve a satisfactory resolution.

Question: Other than Spencer’s what is the biggest issue now facing the city and what would you do to address that?

Answer: Our city finances are a complete and total mess — and that’s because there has been a lack of leadership, focus, accountability and absolutely no discipline in how some of our commissioners conduct business — which results in having no real financial facts and figures from which to draft a work plan. In a nutshell, our city council systematically operates in the dark, and just shoots from the hip every other Thursday.

As a first order of business, I would expect to get a handle on our existing financial situation by requiring the city manager to present a full, complete and comprehensive rundown on all budget items. A good first step would be to ask her to try to cut the budget by 10%.

Question: With the closing of the Hanesbrands plant and the possibility that Renfro Corp. will move its headquarters out of Mount Airy, what should be done to bring jobs to the town?

Answer: The departure of Hanesbrands and Renfro is a glaring indictment of the lack of business sense and effective communication exhibited by the present council — which cares about and caters primarily to downtown. As long as its motto seems to be “If it’s not on Main Street, it’s not Mount Airy,” then that head-in-the-sand mentality will lead to a still-larger exodus of businesses along with the employees and families involved.

The N.C. Department of Commerce reports that in 2018, the state achieved 157 new plants or expansions; the creation of 19,700 jobs; and around $3.5 billion in new investment — with 70% of that in small towns and rural counties. How much did Mount Airy get? Nothing.

Instead of working aggressively and creatively to secure some of that business growth and jobs, our city raised taxes by 25% and spent $3.6 million on Spencer’s while ignoring the community’s pleas to stop the Spencer’s insanity.

We need to work to retain existing businesses while proactively soliciting new ones by packaging and promoting our assets.

Question: Mount Airy officials have projected at least $34 million in capital spending over the next 10 years for major building- and equipment-related needs. How should this be financed?

Answer: A good part of that $34 million is more “wish” than “need” — so our first stop on that Capital Spending Train is to carefully examine each item on the list in order to eliminate or reduce excessive, duplicate and superfluous requests — and then prioritize all remaining items and assign a timeline to fund true needs.

Question: Despite a 25% increase in property taxes, the city government seems to be struggling with expenses. What can be done revenue-wise or reduction-wise to alleviate this?

Answer: Statewide comparisons show we have more than adequate revenue. The problem is our spending. The answer is better management of our tax dollars. Our city will continue to waste millions on unneeded, unwanted and unwarranted projects as long as the council’s narrowly focused mindset is permitted to exist.

Question: Feel free to add anything about your campaign and goals which hasn’t been touched on previously.

Answer: We have a huge job in front of us, but we have a community to be proud of and we need to promote it to the outside world. I have heard that some of the reasons we are struggling include taxes, lack of developed properties, the labor force, etc. These are all excuses and until we put our faith in the ability of those in our community, we will always face these hurdles. We can solve these problems with local people and solutions. We don’t need expensive attorneys, consultants or financial experts.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

