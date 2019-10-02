Wood: Mount Airy needs ‘fresh start’

Wood -

Candidate name: Marie T. Wood

Age: 68

Address: 177 Apollo Drive

Occupation: Retired from public accounting

Previous political experience: None

Question: Why are you running for this office?

Answer: I love our city, plain and simple. After raising my family and retiring from my career, I have the time and desire to study the issues our city faces. I will work hard to find creative solutions that provide the greatest public benefit to the citizens. Mount Airy needs a fresh start. It is time to bring fiscal responsibility and financial discipline back to our city government through positive leadership.

There has been too much negativity that has fractured the core of who we are in Mount Airy. We can achieve our common goals through compromise, civility, professionalism and kindness. Let’s work together to move Mount Airy forward to a brighter future.

Question: What skills/qualifications do you bring to the table which would make you an effective council member?

Answer: I have more than 40 years of accounting and business experience. I worked as a certified public accountant for 18 years and I’ve operated my own successful accounting firm. I have been a partner in the Samet, Payne, Wood, Horton and Co. firm. I have volunteered and served with many community organizations over the years. This experience has given me the knowledge and leadership skills to make a positive change in our city government.

I work well with others. I find the good in people, and I know how to compromise when needed. Our city has been operating on a deficit for the past three years. We need council members with financial and professional business experience to get us back on track.

Question: After the smoke clears from the city election, what would be your “New Year’s Resolution” regarding the direction of the Spencer’s redevelopment?

Answer: After the demolition of unsound structures occurs this fall, the Spencer’s property will be stabilized and ready for private developers. Mount Airy has Spencer’s fatigue, and I believe that is the result of poor planning and reckless spending. In the new year, it will be time to pause and hit the reset button. Our council should be proactive rather than reactive on every decision.

That is why we need citizen input to develop a vision and implement a plan for the remainder of this project. This process needs to be transparent. There have been too many closed sessions where many mistakes were made. That practice must stop. The process in which government business should be conducted has been broken and it is time to repair it — discussions should be open and honest.

Council members have to be able to work well with others. The public should be informed and involved. Any movement forward on the Spencer’s project should be to benefit the citizens of Mount Airy. I believe there is a path forward if we can recruit private developers who will invest in projects that advance the city while providing the greatest return to the taxpayers.

Question: Other than Spencer’s what is the biggest issue now facing the city and what would you do to address that?

Answer: Mount Airy has failed to fund much-needed infrastructure improvements throughout the city. The century-old water and sewer lines that run from Lebanon Street to the Chase and Charlie’s restaurant and between the two rivers need to be dealt with sooner than later. It is the responsibility of the city to maintain the lines so that citizens receive the services that their tax dollars fund. We cannot continue to neglect our infrastructure. I will make this a top priority when planning for capital improvements in the city.

Question: With the closing of the Hanesbrands plant and the possibility that Renfro Corp. will move its headquarters out of Mount Airy, what should be done to bring jobs to the town?

Answer: Not only do we have to be proactive to pursue businesses and industries that will bring jobs to Mount Airy, we also need to have stronger communication and involvement with our existing local businesses to know their present and future needs. If industry headquarters are leaving due to the inability to recruit and retain an adequate labor force, that issue needs to be addressed to ensure the future economic health of our city.

Question: Mount Airy officials have projected at least $34 million in capital spending over the next 10 years for major building and equipment-related needs. How should this be financed?

Answer: We cannot continue to neglect essential capital projects. As a board member, I will study all the issues and listen to the citizens and city staff members to determine the top priorities and needs, and what are the “wish list” items. We need to find ways to operate more efficiently.

I am encouraged that city officials have planned a capital improvement process that will begin in the next several months. This will give us the opportunity to evaluate the needs and Mount Airy’s budget together. With the help from the city staff, we can develop a good plan that addresses top priorities for the citizens.

Question: Despite a 25% increase in property taxes, the city government seems to be struggling with expenses. What can be done revenue-wise or reduction-wise to alleviate this?

Answer: First we need a balanced budget. The city council has made more than 30 amendments to the budget in the last fiscal year. That is inexcusable. The budget should serve as an annual plan for the city and should be created with longer-term goals in mind. Therefore, we need a capital improvement plan. We’ve got to cut expenses where we can and operate wisely with our spending. Our expenses should not exceed our revenues.

The city government cannot continue to dip into its general fund reserves to balance the budget. When spending taxpayer money, citizens should have input. There is no excuse for spending large sums of money without any public discussion. The Finance Committee (which has two commissioners as members) needs to meet on a regular basis, not just once or twice a year, to monitor our finances and keep track of our spending. This kind of financial discipline will bring much-needed control back to city finances.

Question: Feel free to add anything about your campaign and goals which hasn’t been touched on previously.

Answer: We live in a great community and there are so many positive things happening for Mount Airy. Despite what a few might say, it is not all gloom and doom for Mount Airy. Our future is bright. Do we have issues that need to be addressed and problems that need to be solved in our government? Absolutely we do, and those problems can be solved without raising taxes.

It is time to work together to move our city forward. Bringing unity back to the city through positive leadership and financial discipline will be at the top of my list as your city commissioner. God bless our citizens and city.

Wood https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Marie-Wood-mug.jpg Wood

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.