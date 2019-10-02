SCC hosts international firefighters for training

Submitted photo Firefighters from Colombia, Guatemala, and Mexico, seen here posing for a picture, received hands-on training at the Surry Community College’s Emergency Services Training Center in Dobson. -

Dobson — Surry Community College recently hosted international firefighters in conjunction with Global Gear Initiative.

A total of 22 firefighters from Colombia, Guatemala, and Mexico received intensive hands-on training. They spent four days at the college’s Emergency Services Training Center receiving instruction on how to handle propane fire suppression, and conduct structural firefighting along with focusing on firefighter safety and survival.

Surry Community College and Global Gear Initiative have partnered over the past several years to offer this type of training. Global Gear Initiative accepts donations of firefighting equipment from departments across the United States and sends the equipment to fire departments in other countries that do not have the equipment.

These firefighters then attend the training at Surry Community College to learn how to use the equipment along with modern firefighting tactics.

Surry Community College offers a variety of firefighting, rescue and hazardous materials classes both on campus and through organizations in Surry and Yadkin counties. Students can receive a certificate to become a certified firefighter, technical rescuer, or fire officer.

The college offers a number of courses for those just entering the firefighting field, as well as those in current rescue job positions looking to renew their current certifications or add skills to their repertoire. All certification classes are conducted in accordance with the North Carolina Fire and Rescue Commission’s policies and guidelines.

For more information, contact Ian Harrell, director of Fire and Rescue Programs, at 336-386-3403 or harrelli@surry.edu.