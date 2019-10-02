Race Car Friday Night returns

After a one-year hiatus, organizers hope this year’s Race Car Friday Night event will again fill Main Street with race cars and racing enthusiasts for the October cruise in. -

The downtown Pilot Mountain Hot Nights and Hot Cars cruise-in series will draw to a close this weekend with Saturday’s cruise-in preceded by what organizers are hoping will be an extra treat for racing enthusiasts.

The festivities will begin on Friday evening as the sponsoring Mount Pilot Now group hosts the return, after a one-year hiatus, of its Race Car Friday Night on Main event.

“Our group has some new members,” explained group representative Jerry Venable. “They’re all really enthusiastic car guys so after meeting and talking this over, we decided we wanted to try it again.”

“We’ve done some extra advertising this year,” he continued, “and we’ve been making a real effort to get the word out about this. We’re hoping it will do well.”

The closed-street show will be free to all, with race cars angle-parked along Main Street. Parking will be reserved exclusively for race cars which will be on display throughout the evening.

Parking for those planning to display cars will take place beginning at 4 p.m. at East Surry High School, behind First Citizens Bank and in the former Folger Chevrolet parking lot. Transport vehicles and trailers are asked to arrive by 4:30 in order to allow ample time for the unloading of cars.

Main Street will be closed at 5 p.m. with cars to be on display beginning at 5:30. Families and individuals are encouraged to look over the cars, take photos and meet and talk with drivers throughout the event. Closing time for the show is 9:30.

The show is open to all types of race cars from dirt, drag and stadium racing, including drag cars, open wheel modifieds, old and new stadium modifieds, street legal, road course, pro-mods, sportsman, late models and gassers.

“And this year,” Venable noted, “we’re including pro-street and rat rods.”

Main Street will be reopened on Saturday for the final cruise-in of the year.

Owners of antique, classic, street rod, pro-street and muscle cars will again be invited to bring their vehicles downtown to either park or cruise. Special lots will be designated for classic vehicle parking.

Among the list of returning features will be the First Citizens Bank Classic Ride of the month, featuring a pre-selected favorite vehicle.

Other featured activities will include a 50/50 drawing and the sale of commemorative event T-shirts.

“Our T-shirts have really proven to be popular this year,” Venable said. “But we’ve just ordered more to make sure we have plenty.”

The event will follow its familiar format, featuring live beach music to be provided on the Depot Street stage by the East Coast Rhythm and Blues Band.

“This is a popular band with a good sound,” Venable said. “It’s the first time they’ve been at one of our events and I believe it’s the first time they’ve been in this area. People are going to enjoy their music and it’s a good way to close out the season.”

Year’s last cruise-in is this weekend