Brown relying on experience as commissioner

The Mount Airy News is publishing profiles on candidates in the Oct. 8 primary for the 2019 municipal election in Mount Airy, which involves three city commissioner races.

The same set of questions has been posed to each person, designed to give voters an idea of how candidates stand on relevant issues.

Today, the three people vying for a North Ward seat on the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners are profiled: three-term incumbent Dean Brown, Frank Clawson and Tom Koch. The two candidates who receive the most votes in next week’s primary will advance to the election on Nov. 5.

Candidate name: Dean Brown

Age: 80

Address: 380 Folly Farms Circle

Occupation: Retired teacher

Previous political experience: Has served as a city commissioner for 12 years.

Question: Why are you running for this office?

Answer: My health is great; I have experience and training. During the past 12 years I have attended more than 200 hours of workshops sponsored by the UNC School of Government, about things we as commissioners should know. This has included laws and ways to handle problems that might arise.

I have attended many classes over the Internet. I have the time to attend the many meetings that a commissioner must attend in a month. There are also five committees that have meetings, such as public safety and others, of which individual commissioners are members. In addition, there are meetings for elected officials and sometimes it is necessary for one to attend a county meeting. I have the time to do that.

Question: What skills/qualifications do you bring to the table which make you an effective council member?

Answer: I get along well with other people. I have taken graduate courses in psychology and ways to deal with others. Of course, I have the experience of working with the public all my life in education (42 years). Over the years, I have taken college courses in getting along with people. My 12 years of commissioner training is also a great resource for helping me to do that.

Question: After the smoke clears from the city election, what would be your “New Year’s Resolution” regarding the direction of the Spencer’s redevelopment?

Answer: I want to see that the asbestos has been removed and the crumbling walls cleared out so there will be necessary spaces for parking at the facilities that are now under development or being considered, such as the culinary school and the event center.

We also want the apartment complex to have adequate parking for the owners and renters. There is a hint that a hotel owner is considering a location on the property. Then I would like to see the property listed for sale with local real estate companies as well as those all over the state and nation. I have attended a workshop with the School of Government at UNC which showed how several downtown mills have been converted into money-making properties for North Carolina towns.

Question: Other than Spencer’s what is the biggest issue now facing the city and what would you do to address that?

Answer: I believe that the next-biggest issue will be replacing the 100-year-old water and sewer lines under the oldest parts of the city. The cost of outside water lines should not be added to the Spencer’s Mill development, but to the city’s other replacement of old lines.

In one of my research efforts, I discovered that many towns and cities cannot afford to fix their oldest underground water and sewer lines. The federal government only recently began a study to figure out how federal and state governments can offer grants to help small towns and cities. I have discovered that some of the companies that make the underground pipes are exploring the use of newly developed plastic pipe that will not be as expensive and might last longer.

Question: With the closing of the Hanesbrands plant and the possibility that Renfro Corp. will move its headquarters out of Mount Airy, what should be done to bring jobs to the town?

Answer: Mount Airy has added several plants in the area in the past years. I work with the Surry County Economic Development Partnership and we are continually searching for new plants and jobs for our workers. Things have changed for the companies searching. They look for shell buildings already built and ready to move in with a minimum of work needed.

We have some much older buildings that are not suitable. I would like to see Mount Airy find land near the city limits to construct these shell buildings. I have learned recently that Renfro is not planning to close down the Mount Airy headquarters and move out of town. This information came from reliable sources. There could be a small number of workers transferred, but not most of them.

Question: Mount Airy officials have projected at least $34 million in capital spending over the next 10 years for major building- and equipment-related needs. How should this be financed?

Answer: Some of the capital spending will come from our annual budget. Other funds will have to come from state and federal grant sources, and from such entities as the Golden Leaf Foundation and other special funding. I will not approve the raising of taxes again.

Question: Despite a 25% increase in property taxes, the city government seems to be struggling with expenses. What can be done revenue-wise or reduction-wise to alleviate this?

Answer: During my first 10 years as commissioner, I voted to lower the taxes. It was only during tax discussions in 2018 that I was convinced we needed to raise the taxes for a brief time to provide the police and firemen a raise in salary. We were losing some of our best policemen and firemen to nearby towns such as Winston-Salem.

We also agreed to offer some of our employees a slight increase in pay. It was always our intention to lower the taxes when we manage to keep the salaries at the present rate. It was never the intention of any of the board members to maintain the higher tax level.

Question: Feel free to add anything about your campaign and goals which hasn’t been touched on previously.

Answer: I have enjoyed my work as city commissioner and, if re-elected, will continue to use the experience and knowledge I have achieved to develop our city. I have been a part of bringing many jobs to the area with new plants over the years.

I have the skills to work with the people who are also interested in developing our downtown area and helping our city to grow. I have supported the downtown association and will work harder to gain more businesses and attractions to our downtown.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

