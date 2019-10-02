Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:
• Donna Jean Harrell, 57, of Rocky Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 9 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on three misdemeanor charges. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 13 court date.
• Courtney Renee Bledsoe, 29, of Racing Hollow Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Aug. 9 for failure to appear in court Aug. 6 on a charge of violating probation. She was given a $3,000 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
• Bledsoe has been on probation since October 2018 convictions for larceny and giving false information to an officer.
• Marion Gray Kidd, 57, of Huntington Court, Pilot Mountain, was served a criminal summons Aug. 10 for Stokes County charging him with cruelty to animals, dated July 24. He was given an Aug. 27 court date in Danbury.
• Kenneth Grady Pack, 50, of Mike Street, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Aug. 10 for failure to appear in court Oct. 23 on a charge of being intoxicated and disruptive. He was given a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 8 court date.
• Timothy Scott Brown Jr., 28, of Siloam Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 11 for failure to appear in court Nov. 27 on three misdemeanor charges. He was given a $1,800 secured bond and an Aug. 27 court date.
On Nov. 1 Brown faces charges of driving while license revoked and having a fictitious or altered title/registration/tag.
On Nov. 4 the charges against him are driving while license revoked, two counts of having a fictitious or altered title/registration/tag, two counts of driving with no registration, two counts of no car insurance, unsafe tires, and having no driver’s license.
• Casey Glen Gwyn, 26, of Justin Lane, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Aug. 11 charging him with larceny, dated Aug. 9. The complainant is Walmart of Rockford Street. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 12 court date.
• Corey David Bumgardner, 27, of Virginia Street, Mount Airy, was served criminal summonses Aug. 11 charging him with unauthorized use of a vehicle and injury to personal property, both dated Aug. 8. The complainant is Robert Hodges of Mount Airy. Bumgardner was given a Sept. 5 court date.
• Jenny Woodel Parks, 59, of Meadowlark Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Aug. 12 charging her with passing a worthless check, dated that day. The complainant is Matthew Johnson of Mount Airy. She was given a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 12 court date.
• Xiaxiang Mubarak Taitt, 29, of Green Meadow Lane, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Aug. 13 for failure to appear in court July 2 on four misdemeanor counts. She was given a $1,500 secured bond and a court appearance later that day.
• Ryan Gray Hardy, 29, of Old U.S. 601, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Aug. 13 for Alleghany County charging him with a civil order of contempt. He was given a $400 cash bond and an Aug. 20 court date in Sparta.
• Fernando Mauricio Coello, 22, of Park Drive, Mount Airy was served a criminal summons Aug. 13 charging him with reckless driving to endanger, dated May 31. He was given an Oct. 8 court date.
• Jason Richard Lawson, 32, of Dakota Trail, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 13 charging him with failure to pay child support in Guilford County, dated June 23. No bond amount was listed; he received an Aug. 20 court date.
