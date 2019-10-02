Koch: ‘Budget mess’ must be addressed

Candidate name: Thomas Koch
Age: 71
Address: 147 Beechtree Circle, Mount Airy
Occupation: Independent insurance agent (retired)
Previous political experience: Elected to the Mount Airy Board of Education (1996-2004)
Question: Why are you running for this office?
Answer: I have been actively following the actions and expenditures of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners for about 18 months. Its poor spending decisions and lack of fiscal control have destroyed the financial health of our city. A consultant recently identified $34 million in capital expenditure needs over the next 10 years, and 2019 is the first year to have the funds from a 25% tax hike and there are zero dollars left in the budget for capital needs. We are at a dangerous crossroads. We need a change of commissioners now.
Question: What skills/qualifications do you bring to the table which would make you an effective council member?
Answer: I have a bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisville with a major in accounting. I have been actively involved in budgeting and spending for numerous groups over the years. I have served as treasurer and/or president of organizations including the Jaycees, Reeves Community Center, Surry/Stokes Friends of Youth, Surry Little League Football, Surry Sunrise Rotary, two parent-teacher associations and two businesses.
I have served for eight years on the Mount Airy Board of Education, three years on the downtown Municipal Service District board and been chairman of finance for my church for 20 years. I understand fiscal responsibility.
Question: After the smoke clears from the city election, what would be your “New Year’s Resolution” regarding the direction of the Spencer’s redevelopment?
Answer: The city has spent or committed to spend more than $3.5 million on Spencer’s so far. This includes hundreds of thousands of dollars on consulting trying to find a use or buyer for this property and hundreds of thousands trying to make it more viable for developing. That is already too much. I would not spend one more dollar on Spencer’s until after we have found a buyer or use.
Question: Other than Spencer’s what is the biggest issue now facing the city and what would you do to address that?
Answer: The budget mess needs to be addressed now. After a 25% property tax hike, the present commissioners have a consultant to advise them how to squeeze more tax dollars out of our citizens. They are considering charging fees for items ranging from garbage collection to water runoff and more. I believe we need to study our existing budget and look for opportunities to spend the money more efficiently first.
Question: With the closing of the Hanesbrands plant and the possibility that Renfro Corp. will move its headquarters out of Mount Airy, what should be done to bring jobs to the town?
Answer: Multiple rural communities have gotten new investments and jobs over the last couple of years. We have been so fixated on Spencer’s that we have not given enough effort to all other possibilities. We need to broaden our scope of recruiting new businesses. We should also encourage our schools to work with Surry Community College to offer more vocational and technical training. A better-trained workforce would attract more businesses and better-paying jobs.
Question: Mount Airy officials have projected at least $34 million in capital spending over the next 10 years for major building- and equipment-related needs. How should this be financed?
Answer: We need to study all city spending and identify cost/result effectiveness. One possibility would be to automate garbage collection. Other communities have done this and it deserves consideration. Everything is on the table.
Question: Despite a 25% increase in property taxes, the city government seems to be struggling with expenses. What can be done revenue-wise or reduction-wise to alleviate this?
Answer: As stated previously, all expenses need to be reviewed on a cost/benefit basis. Better planning would save considerable monies. One example is the Market Street project. Due to numerous change orders, the cost overrun was enormous. Another one is the $26,000 wasted to set up financing for Phase I of the Spencer’s redevelopment only to decide at the last minute to use fund balance money to pay for this. Dozens of budget changes during the year also have resulted in overspending.
Question: Feel free to add anything about your campaign and goals which hasn’t been touched on previously.
Answer: I want to compliment the Municipal Service District and Mount Airy Downtown (MAD) for their efforts to make the downtown area better and progressive. Many people do not realize that the businesses in the MSD pay an extra 21 cents of property taxes to fund downtown improvements.
When I was on the MSD board, we paid to renovate the parking lot on Renfro Street between Oak Street and Moore Avenue and built the public restrooms on North Main Street. The vast majority of all downtown improvements have come from this group, not the city government. We all want the same thing: to continue to make Mount Airy better. The voters must decide who has the experience and acuity to accomplish this goal.
