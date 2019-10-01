Civil War history this weekend

Submitted photo A Rebel artillery crew unleashes a barrage during last year’s Civil War Reenactment and Living History event at the Laurel Hill birthplace of Confederate Maj. Gen. J.E.B. Stuart in Ararat, Virginia. -

ARARAT, Va. — It will be like going back in time when the Civil War Reenactment and Living History event makes its return to the birthplace of J.E.B Stuart this weekend.

The 28th-annual family-oriented gathering, through a full slate of activities scheduled Saturday and Sunday, is aimed at bringing the war to life and educating the public about the 1860s conflict that divided the nation. Among the planned activities are battle recreations both days.

It will be staged at the Laurel Hill birthplace of Maj. Gen. Stuart — one of the heroes of the Confederacy — located just across the state line at 1091 Ararat Highway.

Events are scheduled Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with gates to open both days at 9 a.m.

The mock battles are slated for 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, featuring reenactment troops in blue and gray, who usually are equipped with cavalry mounts and artillery pieces including cannons, depicting the sights and sounds of the war.

Interest high

The yearly gathering at Laurel Hill — spearheaded by the J.E.B. Stuart Birthplace Preservation Trust — focuses on more than just the combat aspect of the Civil War, with organizers describing it as both educational and entertaining. Through the efforts of a number of special guests and exhibits, it tells the story of America’s greatest conflict from numerous angles.

Negative publicity and efforts to remove Confederate statues in some parts of the country have not affected the Laurel Hill encampment and interest in the subject matter involved, according to Tom Bishop, a spokesman for the trust group.

“Our experience has been pretty steady in the last two years — I’d say interest is still pretty high,” Bishop said Monday, pointing to heavy attendance at the event, which he believes speaks for itself.

“The interest in the good man J.E.B. Stuart is still pretty strong, and a lot of this stuff of tearing down your monuments has settled down.”

Speakers this weekend, some of whom are to be in character, will include Civil War poet Henry Timrod; Lucas Wilder as J.E.B. Stuart; Wayne Jones as William Alexander Stuart, the father of the major general; David Chaltas as Robert E. Lee; and Sam Winkler, who’ll be portraying Gen. William Terry and presenting other historical impersonations.

In addition, Mark Kinan of Pittsburgh is scheduled to provide “teaching tents” during the encampment and living history event with various displays, antiques and handouts designed to engage the public in conversations about the War Between the States.

This will include discussions on soldier (infantry/artillery) and civilian issues, prisoner of war camps and banjo music, a special attraction featuring one of J.E.B. Stuart’s favorite instruments.

Period string music also will be highlighted Saturday through the talents of Stu Shenk and friends, which will perform twice at Tent No. 1 on the grounds, and The Laurel Hill String Band. It is scheduled for two sets during the day and will play for a 7:45 p.m. dance to conclude Saturday’s festivities.

Herbert and Tina Conner will provide music during two performances Sunday morning at Tent No. 1.

Other special events are to include a grand review/flag-raising ceremony, a ladies fashion show and tea by Joan Williams, a Black Rose Memorial program, general councils of war, a Sunday morning church service directed by Civil War chaplain the Rev. Allen Farley and appearances by Stuart family members.

Further enhancing the atmosphere will be a number of individuals in Civil War-era costumes, including ladies in hoop skirts.

The hillside at the birthplace grounds also is to be dotted by other attractions such as old-time blacksmith demonstrations, with various vendors to offer food and merchandise.

Groups including the Patrick County Historical Society and the Sons of Confederate Veterans will have a presence during the event along with the birthplace trust group.

Admission will cost $8 per person, but is free for those 12 and under. All proceeds will go toward preserving the birthplace.

A complete schedule for the weekend can be found at www.jebstuart.org/userdocs/2019_encampment_schedule.pdf.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

