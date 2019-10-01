State street funds travel to local towns

The N.C. Department of Transportation has begun distributing millions of dollars in State Street Aid to Municipalities — also known as Powell Bill funds — which Mount Airy plans to use for repaving 15 roadways next year.

Statewide, more than $147.5 million is involved, a portion of which was sent out to localities on Friday, with another allocation of the same sum to be paid by Dec. 31.

Powell Bill funds are targeted primarily for the resurfacing of streets within the corporate limits of a municipality but also can help pay for construction, improvements, repairs and maintenance of any street or public thoroughfare. This includes bridges, drainage systems and curb and gutter needs, along with the planning, construction and maintenance of bikeways, greenways or sidewalks.

Major local highways such as U.S. 52 or U.S. 601, along with others, are maintained by the state due to being on its transportation network. But Mount Airy has responsibility for keeping up city-owned roadways within its limits, totaling about 73 miles, for which it uses Powell Bill monies.

The amount each municipality receives is based on a formula set by the N.C. General Assembly, with 75% of it linked to population and 25% based on the number of locally maintained street miles.

This means Mount Airy gets the lion’s share of the Powell Fund funding among Surry County municipalities, being the largest population-wise and also the one with the most mileage in its transportation network.

Northern streets targeted

Mount Airy is to receive total Powell Bill funding of $314,061, down slightly from last year’s appropriation of $317,480. It was used to resurface a number of city-maintained streets in the Welch Road area, in accordance with a priority system aimed at addressing the greatest needs on a set schedule.

City Public Works Director Jeff Boyles disclosed Monday that at present, the plan is to use the 2019-20 allocation for the next paving project in line in the spring of 2020.

It includes 15 streets off Fancy Gap Road and Greenhill Road near U.S. 52, identified as Essex Lane, Guiness Lane, Ridgeview Drive, Daiquiri Lane, Quail Trail, Meadowlark Road, Cardinal Lane, Kiser Street, Willis Road, Blossom Drive, Boxwood Lane, Olive Street, Chatham Road, Lee Street and Westwood Drive.

Competitive bids will be sought from paving contractors for the work.

If the cost of resurfacing exceeds the Powell Bill allocation, reserve funds in that budget area are available to make up the difference, according to Boyles.

Elsewhere in Surry County, Dobson has been tapped to receive $44,218, with certified non-state system mileage of 8.60; Pilot Mountain is receiving $43,583 with 9.04 miles in its system; and Elkin, $125,693 involving 29.66 miles, some of which are in Wilkes County.

Municipal officials are legally responsible for the proper management of the funds and can be held personally liable for any unauthorized expenditures.

Powell Bill funding is named for Junius K. Powell, a former state senator and mayor of Whiteville, who was a primary sponsor of a 1951 bill to help the state’s cities with urban road problems.

