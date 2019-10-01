City Hall watchdog leaving town

High taxes cited as a reason

Mount Airy resident Paul Eich speaks at a city council meeting last October, one of his many such appearances behind the podium to comment on various issues during public forums or hearings.

With his trademark Hawaiian-print shirts and a deep, authoritative voice that reverberates throughout the council chambers, Paul Eich is almost as much of a fixture at City Hall as elected officials and staff members.

The local retiree regularly speaks at meetings of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, during public forums and hearings in which he comments on budgetary issues usually surrounding taxes and expenditures — tending to be on the critical side.

Though not originally from Mount Airy, moving here with wife Ellen in 2007 after much time in the Charlotte area where he owned a heating and air-conditioning business, Eich — now in his mid-70s — became deeply entrenched in the community.

That has included volunteering with organizations such as the Greater Mount Airy Area Habitat for Humanity, the food bank of Yokefellow Cooperative Ministries and as a tax preparer for a free assistance program sponsored by the Internal Revenue Service.

And then there are those council meetings Eich has attended religiously: countless regular sessions of the group, budget workshops, retreats, planning meetings and any other time it happens to get together.

Eich ran for mayor in 2009, and though unsuccessful, has been a fixture at Mount Airy commissioner meetings in the years since, along with another local citizen, John Pritchard. The two often are described as city government watchdogs due to their vigilant scrutiny of municipal finances and other issues, including through numerous letters to the editor.

In addressing such matters, Eich has reflected his academic knowledge as a graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemical engineering and another master’s in management.

Yet his admiration of this community has been evident with Eich, who once said in an interview that he moved to Mount Airy after “falling in love” with the place during a visit.

Decision to leave

Even the deepest sense of love can turn sour, and that is the case with Paul Eich and Mount Airy.

Eich recently announced — fittingly, during a public forum of a recent council meeting — that he soon will be relocating to Indian Land, South Carolina.

In his remarks directed toward Mount Airy officials, Eich made it clear their financial management of the city had finally taken its toll.

He particularly took aim at property taxes, including a 25-percent hike imposed in 2018, as one of the reasons why.

“Whatever you do with my taxes a year from now hopefully will be a problem with someone who buys my condo and no longer me,” Eich told the council in reference to his residence on Plantation Place Lane at the northern end of town.

The local citizen added that he was frustrated by its tendency “to fiddle with the budget” in making various amendments for previously unapproved expenses as part of overall practices he called “deceptive.”

“Thanks to your spending, I did look and did find a new home,” Eich added in his forum remarks to council members.

“I came here because it was a small town, found people we loved, we participated in some of the charitable things and felt like we could be here forever,” he said. “But you keep spending and I am retired.”

Eich commented that the city government forks out money for things he doesn’t care for, reflecting his previous criticisms of funding for the redevelopment project at the former Spencer’s industrial site and allocations for groups such as the Surry Arts Council.

“I started looking and I found something not only away from high taxes in Mount Airy but near my kids and grandchildren,” Eich said of his new home-to-be in South Carolina.

“So I thank you, indirectly, for chasing me away,” he told city leaders, who did not respond to Eich’s comments.

Also in his parting shots, he charged that attempts by Mount Airy to recruit retirees here are a sham, as evidenced by its formation of the Mount Airy Relocation/Retirement Committee. Eich indicated that the only thing retirees can expect is more taxes.

“I wish you would start looking out for the citizens instead of special interests.”

Mount Airy resident Paul Eich speaks at a city council meeting last October, one of his many such appearances behind the podium to comment on various issues during public forums or hearings.
Mount Airy resident Paul Eich speaks at a city council meeting last October, one of his many such appearances behind the podium to comment on various issues during public forums or hearings.
