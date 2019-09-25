Street concert set in Pilot Friday

Downtown Pilot Mountain’s Depot Street will be closed to traffic on Friday evening for an end-of-summer street concert featuring The Coconut Groove Band.

The concert and accompanying activities are being jointly hosted by the Town of Pilot Mountain, the town’s Downtown Events Committee and the group “Visit Pilot Mountain.” According to Pilot Mountain Main Street Coordinator Jenny Kindy, this will mark the first large-scale downtown concert put together by its organizers.

Additional features will include food trucks as well as beer, wine and cider available for purchase throughout the evening.

Activities will include yard games for the young and young at heart.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. with The Coconut Groove Band taking the stage at 7 p.m. Organizers describe the group as a Jimmy Buffett tribute band with all Buffett fans or “Parrot Heads” invited to come out and join in the fun. Lawn chairs or blankets are suggested for listening comfort.

General admission will be $15 with children younger than the age of 12 admitted free. Proceeds from the evening will go toward continued downtown revitalization.

“We’re seeing a ton of interest,” Kindy said, “and we’ve had a good turnout for ticket presales. We want people to realize there is something for everyone here in our hometown.”