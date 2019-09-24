Elkin police officer arrested

Rose -

An Elkin police officer was arrested Friday night and charged with multiple counts of assault on a female, among other charges.

Sgt. Thomas Watson Rose, with the Elkin Police Department, was arrested by agents with the State Bureau of Investigation at his home at approximately 7:50 p.m. that night, according to a press release from the SBI. Rose was arrested without incident and charged with assault by strangulation, communicating threats, simple assault and three counts of assault on a female. Rose was booked at the Surry County jail.

After going before a magistrate, he was placed under a $120,000 secured bond.

The investigation began at the request of Surry County District Attorney Ricky Bowman after an incident that happened on Sept. 14 was brought to his attention by officials at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital.

“As a practice we typically refrain from comment on active investigations,” said Laura M. Oakes, director of Marketing and Medical Staff Development of Hugh Chatham Hospital, in a statement. “We can say that we are cooperating with local and state-level agencies regarding an isolated incident and are confident that the matter will be promptly and fully resolved by law enforcement officials.”

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-258-4035.

