Biltmore, SCC to offer workshop

September 24, 2019 mtairynews Business, News 0

Surry Community College is working with Biltmore Center for Professional Development to offer a Strategic Storytelling workshop Thursday, Oct. 24, though early registration closes Sept. 30. The workshop is a step-by-step examination of Biltmore best practices in storytelling.

This is an opportunity for individuals to discover how and why you should incorporate storytelling into your organization as a competitive advantage, no matter the industry.

Key takeaways from the presentation will include how to adapt and apply Biltmore best practices to your organization; how to identify your corporation’s stories and how to weave them into your company’s culture; how to bolster your employee culture, increase customer loyalty, and drive community support by communicating your stories with maximum impact; and how to transform storytelling into a business strategy that attracts customer and clients, creates engagement with your business, and leaves customers wanting more.

Along with presentations by the Biltmore Center for Professional Development, the agenda includes a tour of Surry Community College’s Surry Cellars winery, lunch, and presentations by local tourism groups.

The workshop will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology, Surry Community College, 630 S. Main Street, Dobson. Seating is limited, so prompt registration is encouraged.

Early registration is currently taking place and will end Sept. 30 with a cost of $75. Late registration will be held Oct. 1 through Oct. 16 with the cost increasing to $100. The fee includes all presentation materials and lunch. To register, visit www.surry.edu/biltmore, or call the Surry Community College Pilot Center at 336-386-3618 or pilotcenter@surry.edu.

Co-sponsors of the event include Art & Soul of the Yadkin Valley, Yadkin County Tourism Development Authority, and Surry County Tourism Development Authority.