Early College takes part in Leader Academy

September 24, 2019 mtairynews Education, News 0
The Surry Early College High School recently held its Chick-fil-A Leader Academy Kickoff.

Chad Tidd, local owner/operator of the Mount Airy Chick-fil-A location, sponsored the Surry Early College for a Chick-fil-A Leader Academy.

Chick-fil-A Leader Academy is a national high school leadership program in more than 900 high schools in 40 states.

Students from the Early College were chosen by teachers and staff based on leadership potential. For the kickoff, students participated in activities such as writing and sharing life-long goals, “The Big Thank You” which thanks someone for the impact that the person has made in the student’s life, and creating care packages for servicemen and women in the military.

Students from Surry Early College High School taking part in the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy pose for a picture.
