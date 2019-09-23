Murder Mystery to raise funds

submitted photo The Good Times Players Drama Club will be presenting “Where’s There’s a Will, There’s a Murder,” this weekend as a benefit for The Shepherd’s House and the Helping Hands Foundation of Surry. Members of the group include, kneeling, from left, Diane Barnett, Jennifer Douglas and Director, Tammy Denny; standing, Susan Overcash, Ellen Adkisson, Betty Ridolfi, Bob Keck and Bruce Arnold. -

A will can have many purposes, most notably to help with the orderly distribution of a person’s estate in accordance with his or her wishes.

It can also be a way for a person to leave a sum of money to a local charity. Or, in the best tradition of cozy mystery tales through the generations, the impetus behind a good, old-fashioned murder mystery.

The latter is the case with an upcoming stage production by the Good Times Players Drama Club, and, quite possibly, a way to accomplish one of those other tasks — raising money for a local charity.

The drama club will be presenting the Murder Mystery Dinner Theater “Where’s There’s a Will, There’s a Murder,” later this week at Central United Methodist Church, with proceeds from the play going to help The Shepherd’s House and Helping Hands Foundation of Surry.

“These two nonprofits impact our community by putting people in need on a path to self-sufficiency,” the group said in announcing the stage productions, set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“The setting for the murder mystery is a comfortably furnished, aging, creaking mansion on a private island secluded from the populated coastal mainland across a deep, dark channel,” the group said in a description of the show. “The island is experiencing a severe storm with massive wind, rain and hail. The lights tend to flicker on and off throughout the weekend due to the prevailing weather conditions.

“When ten distant relatives learn that each of them is about to inherit a million dollars, wheels begin to turn and plots hatch. If someone doesn’t make it through the stormy weekend ahead, their share will be divided equally among the others. It doesn’t take a mathematical genius to figure out that less is more. As bodies pile up, the laughs come fast in this whodunit.”

After each showing, there will be a local celebrity revealing themselves.

“Who are they? Why are they here? Come find out and have the chance to meet and talk to a celebrity,” the Shepherd’s House said in announcing the show.

The show will be on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Central United Methodist Church, 1909 N. Main St. For tickets, show times, and more information, the Shepherd’s House is asking that interested individuals call 336-786-1420.

“Be prepared for the laughter, mystery, suspense, and unraveling of plots that lie ahead, when $10 million is at stake. This murder mystery may prove that blood is thicker than water only when no greedy veins are present,” the group said.