Repeat offender charged again

September 23, 2019 mtairynews Crime, News 0
By Jeff Linville - jlinville@mtairynews.com
DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man last month who was sought on drug charges related to a Virginia drug ring, according to arrest reports released by the sheriff.

Gary Dewayne Bowman Jr., 31, of Winston-Salem, was served warrants Aug. 2 charging him with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule II drug and felony sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, both dated June 19. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.

Bowman has been featured in the arrest reports 10 times in the past 52 months.

He was cited for larceny and second-degree trespassing in May 2015 at Kmart in Mayberry Mall, from which he had been banned by mall security in December 2014.

In December 2015 Walmart called city police after allegedly catching him take items off a shelf, then take them to customer service for a refund on a gift card at a sum of $53.

A week later he was charged with trespassing for returning from Walmart after he had been permanently banned.

In February 2016 he was under indictment charging him with felony possession of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Three months later he would plead guilty to the coke charge and get credit for eight days served in jail with a suspended sentence.

In January 2018 he was charged with shoplifting at Lowes Foods.

In April 2018 Bowman allegedly hid multiple pairs of socks, underwear and shorts on his person at an unspecified store in Mayberry Mall. The merchandise valued at $161 was recovered, and he was charged with shoplifting.

In May 2018 a warrant was taken out on him for larceny and was served July 15.

Back in June, the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office announced it had partnered with Surry and Stokes counties on a massive drug sting that netted more than 100 arrests. Bowman was among those sought with warrants.

Surry County said it had felony warrants for possession with intent to manufacture/sale/distribute a Schedule II drug (cocaine); sell and deliver cocaine; and maintaining of a drug dwelling.

In 2006 he spent four months in prison after being convicted in Forsyth County of four felony counts of breaking and entering as well as felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony possession of stolen goods.

After being caught shoplifting in November 2007 in Surry County, part of his suspended sentence from the previous convictions was activated. He went back to prison for another 13 months.

From 2011-12 he spent four and a half months in prison for possession of Schedule II and VI drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Last year he was in prison from June to September for possession of a Schedule II drug and drug paraphernalia.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, he is currently incarcerated after being convicted of possession of a Schedule II drug, larceny, and violating his parole in February.

