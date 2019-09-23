Ararat woman arrested on dog charges

Dean -

ARARAT — An Ararat woman was charged with cruelty to animals after a property search by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Carolyn Dianne Dean, 71, a white female, of 120 Hallelujah Way, Ararat, faces one felony count and seven misdemeanor counts after her arrest Sept. 10.

A couple of years ago, county animal control services was shifted to be under the supervision of the sheriff’s office.

On Sept. 10, the Animal Control Division executed a search warrant at the address on Hallelujah Way, off Eldora Road about a mile east of the Eldora Ruritan Club building.

“Deputies started an investigation into animal cruelty,” stated a press release from Capt. Scott Hudson. “During the search of the property, deputies located and seized 49 canines.”

Hudson noted that all 49 dogs were evaluated by a veterinarian, and “numerous canines received immediate care.”

As a result of the investigation, Dean was arrested and charged with seven counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals and one count of felony cruelty to animals, stated Hudson. “This case is still an active investigation.”

Dean is scheduled to be in the Surry County District Court on Nov. 21.

Dean has not appeared in the arrest reports before. In January 2018 she reported to the sheriff’s office that someone had stolen two Yorkies from her property, valued at $1,600 combined.

