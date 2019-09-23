Will August fog equal winter snow?

According to an old saying, “for every foggy day in August, it will snow that many days in winter.”

If that is the case, this area could be in store for plenty of the white stuff, based on the latest monthly breakdown released Friday by F.G. Doggett Water Plant in Mount Airy.

It shows that fog was noted on 18 days during the month at the water plant, the city’s official weather-monitoring station.

This is in contrast to fog being observed on only four days in August 2018, which preceded a relatively mild winter with only one snowfall of note — and it came in early December before that season officially began.

Meanwhile, a precipitation surplus has been maintained locally, as of Aug. 31, although a dry September so far could cut into that.

Through August, a total of 38.44 inches have been recorded for 2019, which is 5.04 inches, or 15.1 percent, above normal for the first eight months of the year. Weather records have been kept in Mount Airy since 1924.

Rain fell on 12 of August’s 31 days, with the largest amount during a one-day period, 1.80 inches, measured on Aug. 2.

Last month, however, was drier than usual, with 3.85 inches recorded at the water plan, lower than the all-time local average for August in the city, 4.34 inches.

Mercury-wise, temperatures were a tick cooler during August, averaging 73.5 degrees, compared to that month’s norm in Mount Airy of 74.3.

The highest reading last month was 93 degrees on Aug. 20, with the monthly low of 51 degrees logged on both Aug. 30-31.