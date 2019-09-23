Meadowview students sell, win chocolate

Austin Childress is shown with a mini fridge filled with chocolate bars that he won. Giving him a hand carrying the fridge is Meadowview Magnet Middle School Finance Officer Sandy Smith. - Submitted photo
Meadowview Magnet Middle School recently held its annual fundraiser, selling World’s Finest Chocolate products, with the goal of raising $6,000.
Along the way, students have had the opportunity to win prizes. Morgan Flinchum won a 5-pound bar of chocolate, while Austin Childress won a mini-fridge filled with chocolate bars.
The kids are super excited we have more Golden Tickets floating around the school.
Morgan Flinchum, right, is shown with Meadowview Magnet Middle School Principal Shannon DuPlessis holding a five-pound chocolate bar Morgan won.