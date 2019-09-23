Meadowview students sell, win chocolate

Submitted photo Austin Childress is shown with a mini fridge filled with chocolate bars that he won. Giving him a hand carrying the fridge is Meadowview Magnet Middle School Finance Officer Sandy Smith. - Submitted photo Morgan Flinchum, right, is shown with Meadowview Magnet Middle School Principal Shannon DuPlessis holding a five-pound chocolate bar Morgan won. -

Meadowview Magnet Middle School recently held its annual fundraiser, selling World’s Finest Chocolate products, with the goal of raising $6,000.

Along the way, students have had the opportunity to win prizes. Morgan Flinchum won a 5-pound bar of chocolate, while Austin Childress won a mini-fridge filled with chocolate bars.

The kids are super excited we have more Golden Tickets floating around the school.