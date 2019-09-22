Mount Airy Police Reports

• A Mount Airy man has been jailed on assault and weapons charges after allegedly shooting a neighbor in the arm, according to city police department reports. Robert Sidney Hodges Jr., 55, of 201 Welch Road, is accused of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, a felony, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

The charges stem from an incident Tuesday evening in the roadway at 209 Welch Road in which Hodges is said to have fired a pistol at Lewis Gale Ross, 65, who lives nearby, wounding Ross in the right arm. Severe lacerations resulted. After police investigated a call about the shooting, Hodges was charged and confined in the Surry County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond, and was still being held there Friday. He is scheduled to appear in District Court on Oct. 30.

• Tanya Kaye Edwards, 38, listed as homeless, was served Wednesday with an outstanding criminal summons for a charge of shoplifting and concealment of goods which had been filed on June 20, with no other details listed regarding the alleged crime. Edwards was encountered during an assault call at a Northwood Drive location, leading to the summons being served. The case is set for the Oct. 4 session of Surry District Court.

• A Stokesdale man was arrested on multiple charges after an incident at Walmart on Sept. 12 which included him running from law enforcement and damaging the personal property of one officer, police records say. Michael Jared Medley, 38, was encountered by police responding to an intoxicated pedestrian call at the store, leading to a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon being filed against him, identified as a rifle.

Medley also is accused of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and injury to personal property, relating to Nike eyeglasses of Officer J.R. McLamb receiving $250 in damage. Medley was confined in the Surry County Jail under an $18,500 secured bond and slated for an Oct. 7 District Court appearance.

• Police responded to a structure fire at Bonnie Lou’s Flea Market on Carter Street on Sept. 12, which caused $900 in damages to an outbuilding and miscellaneous items inside. The structure caught fire by unknown means, with Jose Guadalupe Padron listed as the victim.

• Kenneth Anthony Pack, 28, of 111 Badgett Ave., was arrested on a first-degree trespassing charge on Sept. 12, which had been filed on Sept. 9 with Rico Eads, a loss-prevention officer at Walmart, listed as the complainant. Pack was released to appear in court on Nov. 13.

• A larceny investigation at Walmart resulted in charges against two men on Sept. 6. This includes David Aaron Jarvis, 26, of 882 Double Creek Road, Dobson, being accused of larceny by substitution of price for allegedly switching the tags for merchandise of a higher value with that of a lower value. The items taken included a tent, sleeping bag and an air mattress valued at $287. Jarvis is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Nov. 13.

In connection with the larceny investigation, William Dean Nelson, 29, of 133 Hattie Lane, Dobson, was encountered by police during a traffic stop at the nearby Forrest Oaks Shopping Center after he had left Walmart, leading to charges against him of possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Nelson was jailed under a $1,500 secured bond and slated for a Dec. 12 court appearance.

• Justin Lee Davis, 32, of 605 Sunset Ave., was charged with hit and run on Sept. 6 after allegedly failing to stop at the scene of a traffic crash resulting in property damage. Davis, who was detained by police at Penn and Banner streets nearby, is scheduled to be in District Court next Tuesday.

• The Spectrum cable television office on Rockford Street was the scene of a break-in discovered on Sept. 5, which involved a pry tool being used to gain entry, with damage occurring to both exterior and interior doors but nothing listed as missing. Three suspects are believed to have taken part in the crime.