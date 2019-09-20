Mount Airy police warn of possible NextDoor scam

September 20, 2019 mtairynews News 0
By Tom Joyce - tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy police are warning of a potential scam surfacing in the community that resembles a legitimate social networking site, which they fear could be a way to obtain personal information from would-be victims.

It involves residents recently receiving letters from a generic local address, such as “Central Church Lane Neighbors” or “Country Club Community Neighbors.”

A few letters that police have encountered so far bear the name of someone who recommends that the person receiving a letter join Nextdoor, which is a legitimate online information-sharing/networking community.

It has been in operation in the United States since 2011, which involves Nextdoor users submitting their real names and addresses to the website — with posts to the site available only to other Nextdoor members living in the same neighborhood. The free private network touts itself as a way to help someone find a last-minute babysitter, plan a local event or share safety tips.

The names inside the potential scam letters being sent locally tend to be someone the recipients know or live near, which is in keeping with Nextdoor’s legitimate marketing strategy, Mount Airy police say.

“However, the information we are relaying to the community is that we have received reports from citizens who have received these letters from people that are not members of Nextdoor and have never even visited the website,” states an alert issued by police.

As an example, they cited the case of an individual receiving a letter/invite that contained himself as the person who has authorized the invites. But he does not have a Nextdoor membership and has never submitted information to or otherwise affiliated himself with the website.

“If you receive one of these letters, please use your own best judgment in what actions you take in response,” the police alert adds.

“We only suggest that you exercise discretionary caution and make your own informed decision if you receive an invite.”

By Tom Joyce

tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.