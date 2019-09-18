Cedar Ridge leaders of the month

September 18, 2019 mtairynews Community, Education, News 0
The Cedar Ridge Elementary School Leaders of the Pack for August are: back row, from left, Myhia Ballenger, Kailee Robertson, Bryson Newton, Angel Guarernos, Landon Garcia, Bella France, Jonah Brannock, Kyler Simmons, Tiana Hazelwood; front row, Noah Horan, David Hayden, Ella McHone, Savannah Hale, Daleyza Avila, Guadalupe Martinez, Carson Hill, Cameron Arnder, and Charity Lester. The Cedar Ridge Elementary School Leaders of the Pack for August are: back row, from left, Myhia Ballenger, Kailee Robertson, Bryson Newton, Angel Guarernos, Landon Garcia, Bella France, Jonah Brannock, Kyler Simmons, Tiana Hazelwood; front row, Noah Horan, David Hayden, Ella McHone, Savannah Hale, Daleyza Avila, Guadalupe Martinez, Carson Hill, Cameron Arnder, and Charity Lester. -

Cedar Ridge Elementary School recently chose its Leaders of the Pack for the month of August. The focus for August was self-awareness.

“We would also like to extend a special thanks to our sponsors,” the school said in making the announcement. “Through their generous donations, we will be able to provide all leaders of the pack with a T-shirt, to show off their hard work.”

The sponsors include Circle K, Daddy Sams, Tate Logging, Chuck Puckett Farms, Rocky Ridge Cattle Company, Blue Ridge Land Management LLC, Carolina Cleaning and Tree Service, Samet, Horton, Brintle, & Company, Camper Fixers & Mobile Home Supply.

The Cedar Ridge Elementary School Leaders of the Pack for August are: back row, from left, Myhia Ballenger, Kailee Robertson, Bryson Newton, Angel Guarernos, Landon Garcia, Bella France, Jonah Brannock, Kyler Simmons, Tiana Hazelwood; front row, Noah Horan, David Hayden, Ella McHone, Savannah Hale, Daleyza Avila, Guadalupe Martinez, Carson Hill, Cameron Arnder, and Charity Lester.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_August.jpgThe Cedar Ridge Elementary School Leaders of the Pack for August are: back row, from left, Myhia Ballenger, Kailee Robertson, Bryson Newton, Angel Guarernos, Landon Garcia, Bella France, Jonah Brannock, Kyler Simmons, Tiana Hazelwood; front row, Noah Horan, David Hayden, Ella McHone, Savannah Hale, Daleyza Avila, Guadalupe Martinez, Carson Hill, Cameron Arnder, and Charity Lester.