Francisco Farmfest features 2 parades

In one of the day’s featured activities, Alfred Dunkley will serve as grand marshal for a pair of tractor parades, scheduled for 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Saturday's Farmfest in Francisco. -

The group Our Communities of Northwest Stokes will host its fourth annual Francisco Farmfest on Saturday at the former Francisco School, giving visitors a glimpse into the area’s rural heritage and farm life.

The day will begin with an opening ceremony at 8:45 a.m. Featured speaker will be Mark Black from the event co-host Chestnut Street Investments LLC.

A diverse assortment of activities will begin at 9 a.m. Thirty vendors are scheduled to take part with all providing their own merchandise, highlighting the day’s “Homegrown and Handmade” theme.

A Bakers’ Corner will feature an assortment of homemade sweet treats donated by some of Francisco’s best bakers. In a first, the location will also offer breakfast biscuits while supplies last.

After breakfast, other concessions will include hot dogs and barbecue.

A Fiber House will use displays and exhibits to feature a theme of “Farm to Fabric.” Volunteers will be demonstrating the skills of spinning and weaving fabric. Members of the Surry Quilters Guild will be tacking a quilt while Susan Hathcock will demonstrate knitting. Other skills on display will include crocheting.

In an event first, a tobacco stringing contest will pit the skills of local farmers against their neighbors in friendly competition.

After becoming a popular part of earlier shows, a pair of tractor parades will be held at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., with tractors making their way around school grounds in a tribute to the agricultural heritage which has helped to build and sustain the rural community. Alfred Dunkley wil serve as grand marshal for both parades. Farm equipment will be displayed and demonstrated throughout the day and a blacksmith will be on hand to discuss and demonstrate his once-vital trade.

An assortment of children’s games and activities will be organized and hosted by the North Stokes Future Farmers of America.

Live music will be played throughout the day by an assortment of favorite local and regional bands. Six bands are scheduled to take part.

The 13 winners from a tractor calendar photo contest will be announced, with the winning photos on display. While a similar activity last year featured show tractors, this year’s calendar will focus on working tractors with attached implements. Attendees will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite photo with the winner to be used as the cover photo for the upcoming tractor calendar.

No admission will be charged for the day. In addition to concessions, funds will be raised through a 50/50 drawing and another drawing which will feature prizes including a sofa table handmade by Bill Hart, a piece of original art created by Abbie Dunkley and yard art made from farm equipment by the North Stokes Future Farmers of America club.

According to Farmfest Committee Chairman Texie Jessup, the Our Communities of Northwest Stokes group is made up of Francisco community members who meet at least monthly to plan and prepare for the day as they work to improve upon past events.

Community involvement, Jessup noted, has become an important component of the events. This year, for the first time, past proceeds will be awarded in multiple increments of $500 and $1,000 to entrants for community projects based on the areas of education, arts, society, environment and agriculture. Winners will be announced at the event.

The group has also chosen to use current proceeds to help the Wards of Stokes County ”On the Move” program. Donations for the program will also be accepted, including personal hygiene items. The program assists 36 Stokes County residents.

“We’re pleased with how our preparation has gone this year and with the support we’ve received,” Jessup said. “Last year’s attendance blew us away. This year, with good weather, we’re hoping for our best one yet.”

The school is located at 7165 Highway 89 W in Westfield.

In one of the day’s featured activities, Alfred Dunkley will serve as grand marshal for a pair of tractor parades, scheduled for 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Saturday’s Farmfest in Francisco. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_image1-6-.jpg In one of the day’s featured activities, Alfred Dunkley will serve as grand marshal for a pair of tractor parades, scheduled for 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Saturday’s Farmfest in Francisco.