Early voting starts today for city primary

DOBSON — Voters wanting to cast ballots in an Oct. 8 primary for the 2019 municipal election in Mount Airy can get a head start on the process beginning today, which will require traveling to the county seat.
This involves an early voting period getting under way at the Surry Board of Elections office at 915 E. Atkins St. in Dobson, the former Lowes Foods/Just Save shopping center converted into a government service building.
Early voting — also known as one-stop, no excuse absentee balloting — will be available at that location today through Friday and each Monday through Friday until Oct. 4, from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.
An early voting site also will be operating in Mount Airy ahead of the primary date, but it doesn’t open until Oct. 2.
“It is set by statute,” Susan Jarrell, county elections director, said of the schedule for early voting in Dobson. “And right now that statute calls for us to start the third Wednesday before every election.”
The primary is open to registered voters in the city of Mount Airy. The registration deadline for it was last Friday, and Jarrell said there are now 6,693 eligible voters.
“It varies,” she said of the total at any given time. “People, of course, are going to be moving in and out of the city limits.”
All voters participating will be able to choose from a field of nine candidates vying for three available seats on the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.
They include:
• Gene Clark, Julia Mitchell and Marie Wood, who are seeking a South Ward seat on the board now held by Shirley Brinkley, who declined to run for a third term on the city council.
• North Ward incumbent Dean Brown, who is seeking his fourth term against challengers Frank Clawson and Tom Koch, a former member of the Mount Airy Board of Education.
• Jim Armbrister, who is running for his second four-year term as the city’s at-large commissioner against Rob Livengood and former City Manager Ron Niland.
A primary is required in Mount Airy when three or more candidates file to run for a particular office, with the two top vote-getters in the primary then squaring off in the November general election.
Although the start of early voting in Dobson is regulated by statute, the lengthy early voting period there does not ensure significant participation among Mount Airy citizens, based on figures supplied by Jarrell. “Not a lot,” she said of past experience.
For example, only 42 city residents cast ballots at a Dobson early voting site during the last municipal election cycle in 2017, compared to 357 at a location in Mount Airy.
Early voting in city
The Mount Airy Municipal Building at 300 S. Main St. will host early voting in the city during a three-day period, Oct. 2-4, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
While the Surry County Board of Elections has discretion over satellite voting sites, it does allow Mount Airy to pick which days the service will be offered since the municipality funds it, Jarrell explained. And city officials chose the three-day schedule.
Jarrell said this year’s early voting setup reflects a key difference compared to previous elections.
Due to a legislative change (Session Law 2018-112), early voting will not be available on the Saturday before the election — either in Mount Airy or Dobson.
“One thing we’re concerned about is people are going to show up on Saturday (Oct. 5),” the elections director said.
Jarrell also mentioned another key change facing voters which will involve the election process itself.
“Surry County is now a paper ballot county,” she said of a switch mirroring a trend nationwide which is aimed at ensuring the integrity of elections.
Jarrell said “very few” people in the county likely have voted by paper ballot, due to a reliance on various machines for decades, but she believes they’ll like it once they become accustomed to the process.
