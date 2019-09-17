Money issues dominate candidate forum

Tom Joyce | The News North Ward commissioner candidate Tom Koch, standing, speaks during Tuesday night's forum, while other office-seekers listen, including, from left, South Ward candidate Gene Clark, North Ward candidate Frank Clawson and Rob Livengood, who is seeking the city's at-large seat. - Tom Joyce | The News Todd Harris, a former city commissioner, serves as moderator for the event. - Tom Joyce | The News Part of a crowd of more than 100 people attending the forum is pictured. -

Issues related to expenditures of city taxpayers’ money were primary topics for a Mount Airy candidates’ forum Tuesday night, specifically one that has dominated the local election process in recent years: the Spencer’s redevelopment.

Efforts to find new and productive uses for the former manufacturing property downtown which the city government purchased in 2014 — and various missteps along the way — were highlighted during the event sponsored by the Surry County Republican Party.

And while more than 100 people came to the forum held in the gymnasium of Mount Airy Wesleyan Church on South Main Street, attendance by the 2019 municipal election candidates themselves was somewhat less healthy.

Of the nine people vying for three seats at stake on the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners in this fall’s non-partisan races, only four attended.

They included two candidates seeking to unseat Dean Brown in the North Ward, Frank Clawson and Tom Koch, although Brown himself did not attend; Gene Clark, running for a South Ward seat being vacated by incumbent Shirley Brinkley this year, with Clark opponents Julia Mitchell and Marie Wood (also among the no-shows); and Rob Livengood, the only candidate for the board’s at-large seat present, whose opponents, incumbent Jim Armbrister and Ron Niland, also weren’t there.

In listing the various reasons for the five candidates not participating, county GOP Chairman Mark Jones mentioned that Armbrister has been dealing with serious medical issues which kept him from attending. He said those given by others not there included family and other commitments and fears that the Republican-sponsored gathering would be partisan in nature.

“So I’ll let you make up your own minds about what it means,” Jones told the crowd regarding those who were missing in action.

Issues tackled

But the fact only four of nine candidates attended did not dampen their enthusiasm or that of the crowd, which frequently responded to their statements with applause.

None of the candidates, or moderator Todd Harris, himself a former commissioner, knew beforehand what questions would be asked, with the responses governed by strict time limits as the candidates took a crack at each one. They later responded to questions from the audience.

Most of the earlier queries centered on the costly Spencer’s project and related issues such as a failed effort to build a Barter Theatre expansion on the property, along with a city tax increase and monetary issues in general.

The candidates were virtually unanimous in their belief that the Spencer’s redevelopment has been mishandled from the start by the majority of city officials.

“They never had a plan, they never had a budget,” charged Koch, a retiree who served as treasurer for two local insurance agencies and is a former member of the Mount Airy Board of Education.

City leaders did not know the condition of the buildings at the sprawling textile mill complex where production halted in 2007, which recently has led to discoveries of asbestos and brownfield contamination, he said.

“Before governments get involved in something this big, they need to have a plan,” Koch added regarding the project for which about $3.5 million has been spent or committed.

Clawson agreed.

“We needed a plan when it comes to something that large,” said the candidate who works in the digital marketing field and also owns a travel business, in order to avoid it becoming a money pit. “And that’s exactly what it turned into.”

Clawson said the challenge for those left standing after the election will be finding a good way to resolve the situation.

“I probably wouldn’t have bought it,” Clark, the managing partner of a local furniture business, said of the Spencer’s site. “It’s been under a cloud since it was purchased.”

He believes municipal officials were ill-equipped to guide the redevelopment that has been beset by cost overruns and unforeseen expenses, with only an upscale apartment complex now under construction resulting on the municipal-owned site thus far.

“The city is not a commercial developer — that’s not what your tax dollars are for,” Clark said.

Livengood, the director of marketing for a manufacturing company, said infrastructure improvements such as water and sewer upgrades on the property were a good move. But he indicated that it has been hampered by a lack of strategic planning and last-minute spending decisions.

“Something that was outcome-focused” was needed instead, Livengood said.

“I honestly think the whole Spencer’s project was an awesome idea for a city with lots of money.”

Barter debacle

The comments about Spencer’s transitioned into the Barter expansion effort that was abandoned last year due to cost concerns, including being rejected by a state regulatory agency that deemed it too risky.

Livengood said the Barter project seemed to be an attempt to try to “fix the problem” with Spencer’s, but failed.

Koch lamented the fact that Mount Airy spent about $300,000 on a Charlotte attorney to aid the redevelopment. “And the only thing he could come up with was the Barter Theatre — can we get a refund?”

“If it was such a great idea, why didn’t a private business just do it themselves?” Clawson asked.

Clark said the entire Spencer’s effort has been plagued by bad public relations on the part of Mount Airy officials as a whole and a lack of transparency.

Citing the announced closure of a local Hanesbrands plant and the possibility of Renfro Corp. moving its headquarters out of town, the redevelopment has “been a major distraction for everything we should have been taking care of,” Clark said.

He believes manufacturing jobs still exist. “We’ve just got to go get them.”

Taxes and spending

The candidates also took aim at a 25-percent property tax hike approved last year in a split vote by the commissioners.

Clark charged that it was a result of mistakes made in recent years regarding the money spent on the Spencer’s property. “We might not have needed that tax increase.”

Even with the hike, the city continues to struggle to meet day-to-day expenses and major capital (building- and equipment-related) needs, candidates said.

Most think this has been emblematic of a lack of fiscal responsibility overall in the local government.

“We need to be good stewards with your money,” Koch said from the standpoint of elected officials. “It’s not our money.”

“I think we need to look at it like it’s coming out of our own pocket,” said Clark.

Said Clawson: “We’ve got to move toward ‘we serve you’ — not the other way around.”

“We need to look at providing the same services at a lower cost,” Koch said.

“I don’t think that new taxes are needed,” said Livengood.

“It’s just like it is at home,” Clawson observed regarding municipal finances. “If you spend more than you have, you have to find a way to spend less.”

All four candidates present Tuesday night said, if elected, they would be willing to donate their commissioner salary of $10,000 annually and serve on a volunteer basis, in response to a question from the audience.

More public input also is needed in city government, based on candidate comments.

“None of us have all the answers, and we’re not going to,” said Clawson. “And that’s why it’s important to listen to citizens.”

Spencer’s redevelopment a major focus

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

