42nd annual BBQ sale is Friday

File photo Proceeds from Friday’s barbecue will help with renovations to the kitchen and fellowship hall of Pilot Lodge #493, located on South Key Street. -

Pilot Lodge #493, A.F. & A.M. will host its 42nd annual barbecue fundraiser on Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year the effort will feature free delivery to any business or location desiring 10 or more plates. Meals will also be available at the lodge, located on South Key Street, with take-out or eat-in available.

Plates consisting of barbecue, baked beans, slaw, a roll and dessert will be available for a donation of $9.

“We were planning to use 900 pounds of Boston butts,” lodge Fundraising Chairman Casey Shaw noted, “but due to the interest we’ve seen, we’ve increased that to 1,100 pounds. In 2018 we resumed our tradition of cooking all our barbecue on site and our pit masters are committed to using only the highest quality barbecue and using the freshest, not frozen, pork. We’ve been told it’s so good it doesn’t need sauce. If anyone goes away hungry, it’s their own fault.”

Orders of 10 plates or more will be delivered to locations in Surry or Stokes counties at no extra charge. Orders may be placed by emailing to pilotlodgebbq@outlook.com by noon on Thursday.

Proceeds from the day will help with renovation efforts for the lodge.

“Because so many of our fundraisers are food-related, we’ve realized that it’s time to upgrade our kitchen and fellowship hall,” Shaw said. “It is as it was when we built it in 1973. Once we renovate our kitchen and fellowship hall, our goal is to increase our support to local charities.”

Recent projects have seen the lodge support youth-related efforts both locally and statewide. Among these are the annual awarding of a renewable $500 scholarship to an East Surry High School graduate to attend Surry Community College. Thirty-three East Surry graduates have received scholarships since the program’s inception in 1986.

The lodge also holds annual fundraisers to support the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, which, Shaw said, provides a “family-like” environment for more than 35 children.

Proceeds from Friday’s barbecue will help with renovations to the kitchen and fellowship hall of Pilot Lodge #493, located on South Key Street. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_image2-3-.jpg Proceeds from Friday’s barbecue will help with renovations to the kitchen and fellowship hall of Pilot Lodge #493, located on South Key Street. File photo