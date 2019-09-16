Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Jimmy Wayne McMillian, 51, of Winston-Salem, was served a warrant in Mount Airy July 23 charging him with assault on a female in Forsyth County, dated the day before. He was placed in the county jail with no bond and an Aug. 13 court date in Winston-Salem.

• Samantha Leigh Snow, 26, of U.S. 601, Dobson, was served criminal summonses July 22 charging her with two counts of assault and battery, dated July 17 and 18. She was given an Aug. 30 court date.

• Nichols Shane Snider, 32, of Lindsey Way, Dobson, was served an order for arrest July 22 for failure to appear in court June 27. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and an Aug. 12 court date.

He has a Sept. 23 court date to face charges of felony possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. On Nov. 1 he has a traffic court date to face six citations.

• Crystal Gail Lang, 39, of Riverside Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 24 for failure to appear in court April 15 on three misdemeanor counts. She was given a $75,000 secured bond and a court appearance later that day.

On Sept. 3 of this month she was convicted of felony breaking and entering of vehicles and five misdemeanors: two counts of larceny, DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked. She was given a suspended sentence and two years of probation.

In 2016 she was convicted of larceny.

In 2013 she was convicted of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, multiple counts of misdemeanor larceny, two counts of felony financial card fraud, and credit card theft. She spent four and a half months in prison.

She has an Oct. 11 court date to face a charge of larceny.

• Cody Aaron Mills, 30, of Pine Ridge Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant July 23 charging him with being a fugitive from justice in Virginia. He was given a $500 secured bond and a court date the next day in Dobson.

He faces this same charge on Sept. 23 and Oct. 22. On Oct. 28 he faces a charge of felony possession of meth.

• Jake Michael Johnson, 29, of Northwood Drive, Elkin, was served an order for arrest July 24 for failure to appear in court June 10 on three misdemeanor charges and Forsyth County court July 9 on one charge. He was given a $7,700 secured bond and an Aug. 12 court date in Dobson.

On Sept. 26 he faces a charge of DWI.

On Nov. 19 he faces charges of felony possession of heroin, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of both marijuana and drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and two counts of driving while license revoked.

In February he was convicted of larceny and received probation. In October 2008 he was convicted of assault and resisting an officer and received probation and time served. In June 2007 he was convicted of possession of a Schedule VI drug and drug paraphernalia and received probation and time served.

• Luis Cortes Jr., 20, of McMickle School Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest July 24 for failure to appear in court July 16 on two misdemeanor charges. He was released on a $500 secured bond with a Sept. 10 court date.

He has an Oct. 29 court date for charges of possession of a Schedule VI drug and marijuana paraphernalia.

• Joel Damon Groce, 41, of Jonesville, was served warrants July 25 charging him with two counts of violating a domestic violence protection order, dated July 9 and 20. The victim was listed as Abby Cockerham of Dobson. He was held without bond with an Aug. 20 court date.

He has a court appearance today in Yadkinville to face charges of two counts of felony possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, assault on a female, the two counts of violating a protection order, and possession of a Schedule III drug.

On Monday in Dobson he faces two counts of violating a protection order, second-degree trespassing, injury to personal property, felony possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In January 2012 he was convicted of hit and run, speeding to elude arrest, resisting an officer, and assault on an officer. He received a suspended sentence, which was activated after a later conviction for DWI. Between the convictions he spent seven and a half months in prison.

• Kane Lonzie Lovill, 29, of Allred Mill Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant for the Mount Airy Police Department on July 24 charging him with larceny. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a Sept. 9 court date.

He was convicted of larceny and possession of a Schedule II drug, both larcenies and received a suspended sentence and time served.

In March he was convicted of two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Justin Dean Pyrtle, 32, of Dunaway Lane, Pilot Mountain, was served a warrant July 24 charging him with injury to real property in Stokes County, dated July 11. He was given a $2,000 unsecured bond and an Aug. 13 court date in Danbury.

• Jimmy Cole Pike Jr., 30, of Maple Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 18 charging him with interfering with an electronic monitoring device, dated June 18. He was held with no bond and an Aug. 7 court date. He next faces this charge on Sept. 25.

On Oct. 1 the charges are felony larceny and felony larceny of a firearm.

On Oct. 9 the charges are three counts of trafficking meth, three counts of trafficking heroin, maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Brianna Nicole Koehler, 19, of Cedar Ridge Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 25 for failure to appear in court July 11. She was given a $100 secured bond and an Aug. 8 court date.

• Melissa Faye Atkins, 32, of Calm Trail, State Road, was served an order for arrest July 25 for failure to appear in court earlier that day. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and an Aug. 30 court date.

• Peggy Lynn Thompson McMillian, 45, of Southview Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest July 25 for failure to appear in court July 18 on two misdemeanor charges. She was given a $2,500 secured bond and an Aug. 26 court date.

She was featured in the Aug. 25 edition of Most Wanted as the sheriff’s office was seeking her with warrants charging her with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

On Nov. 4 she faces a felony extradition charge as a fugitive for another state.

• Joshua Daniel Bingman, 36, of Old County Home Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest July 25 charging him with violating a domestic violence protection order, dated July 17. The victim is listed as Stephanie Bingman of Dobson. He was given a $5,000 unsecured bond and an Aug. 25 court date.

