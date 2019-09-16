Dobson man arrested on child sex charges

Staff Report
DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest a week ago involving alleged sexual misconduct with a child younger the age of 12, hitting a local man with seven different charges in the case, including first-degree statutory sex offense.

On Monday the sheriff’s office announced that the Criminal Investigation Division arrested Claude James McCormick, 27, a white male, of 104 Je Pe Farm Lane, Dobson, on Sept. 9.

McCormick was arrested on felony charges of first-degree statutory sex offense, taking indecent liberties with a child, a crime against nature, and child abuse involving a sexual act.

He also was charged with three related misdemeanors: sexual battery, assault on a child under 12, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

The sheriff’s office said that McCormick is being held in the Surry County Detention Center under a $663,550 secured bond, and he has received a court date of Oct. 14.

Before that, McComick has a Sept. 23 court appearance to face charges of felony possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, McCormick was convicted in November 2008 at the age of 16 on the charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The sheriff’s office did not release any other details of the alleged crime, which is customary when dealing with sex-related crimes involving minors.

Staff Report