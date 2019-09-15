Local artists do well in JEB Stuart show

September 15, 2019 mtairynews Arts, Lifestyle, News 0
Joan Norman of Dobson, with her painting &#8220;Blue Heron,&#8221; which took first place in the Watercolor Painting category of the The 44th Annual JEB Stuart Art Show in Critz, Virginia. Submitted photo Joan Norman of Dobson, with her painting “Blue Heron,” which took first place in the Watercolor Painting category of the The 44th Annual JEB Stuart Art Show in Critz, Virginia. - Submitted photo
Brianna Speight, of Mount Airy, with her work &#8220;Terrific Tulips,&#8221; which was third in the Colored Pencil category of the JEB Stuart Art Show. Submitted photo Brianna Speight, of Mount Airy, with her work “Terrific Tulips,” which was third in the Colored Pencil category of the JEB Stuart Art Show. - Submitted photo
Julie Gammons, of Mount Airy, whose piece, &#8220;Barnyard Banty&#8221; took third in the 2D Mixed Media and Collage category of the JEB Stuart Art Show. Submitted photo Julie Gammons, of Mount Airy, whose piece, “Barnyard Banty” took third in the 2D Mixed Media and Collage category of the JEB Stuart Art Show. - Submitted photo

CRITZ, VA — The 44th Annual JEB Stuart Art Show, featuring the work of several individuals from Surry County, is on exhibition at the Reynolds Homestead through Oct. 25.

The exhibition opened Sept. 6, when show winners were recognized during an awards reception.

Among the local artists whose work is featured there are Joan Norman of Dobson, whose painting “Blue Heron” took first place in the Watercolor Painting category; Brianna Speight, of Mount Airy whose work “Terrific Tulips” was third in the Colored Pencil category; Julie Gammons, also of Mount Airy, whose piece, “Barnyard Banty” took third in the 2D Mixed Media and Collage; and Debbie Culler of Ararat, Virginia, whose piece “Peaceful Meadow” took top honors in the Acrylic Painting: category.

Judged by Callie Hiatala, executive director of the William King Museum of Fine Art in Abingdon, the show features 50 artists from Surry, Forsyth and Stokes counties in North Carolina and Patrick, Henry and Carroll counties in Virginia.

All of the awards presented included:

Best in Show: Cheryl Sterling, Patrick Springs, Virginia for her oil painting “Evening Glow”

Oil Painting: First Place: Shirlene Layman, Stuart, Virginia for “What’s Up Dock?”

Second Place: Joyce Wray, Fieldale, Virginia – “From the Sea”

Third Place: Teresa Foster, Bassett, Virginia – “Peaceful”

Acrylic Painting: First Place: Debbie Culler, Ararat, Virginia – “Peaceful Meadow”

Second Place: Sarah Booze, Walnut Cove – “Moses Cone Trail”

Third Place: Brad Wright, Martinsville, Virginia – “True Beauty”

Watercolor Painting: First Place: Joan Norman, Dobson – “Blue Heron”

Second Place: Greg Arens, Stuart, Virginia – “Road Above Grinton”

Third Place: Kelly McCarthy, Critz – “October Harvest”

Drawing: First Place: Susan Morris, Lewisville – “Dinnertime” Colored Pencil

Second Place: Linda Park, Martinsville – “Wake-Robin Trillium” Colored Pencil

Third Place: Brianna Speight, Mount Airy – “Terrific Tulips” Colored Pencil

2D Mixed Media and Collage: First Place: Brad Wright, Martinsville – “Jesus and Lottery Tickets”

Second Place: Norma Bozenmayer, Stuart – “I Felt Like Flying Away”

Third Place: Julie Gammons, Mount Airy – “Barnyard Banty”

Three Dimensional: First Place: Lora Mahaffey, Stuart – “The Horologium”

Second Place: David Lunt, Stuart – “Tea with the Mad Hatter”

Third Place: Mary Beth Morrow, Stuart – “Cat and Mouse”

Merit Awards: Jon Handy, Axton, Virginia – “A Fractal Wedding”

Brenda Jones, Hillsville, Virginia – “Back Roads”

Bull Mountain Arts Award: Norma Bozenmayer, Stuart – “Shell We Go Fishing?”

Chamber of Commerce Award: Charles Hill, Martinsville – “Craig Creek Fall”

Reynolds Homestead Award: Jo Ann Lawson, Martinsville – “Colorful Fern”

Joan Norman of Dobson, with her painting “Blue Heron,” which took first place in the Watercolor Painting category of the The 44th Annual JEB Stuart Art Show in Critz, Virginia.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Joan-Norman.jpgJoan Norman of Dobson, with her painting “Blue Heron,” which took first place in the Watercolor Painting category of the The 44th Annual JEB Stuart Art Show in Critz, Virginia. Submitted photo

Brianna Speight, of Mount Airy, with her work “Terrific Tulips,” which was third in the Colored Pencil category of the JEB Stuart Art Show.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Brianna-Speight.jpgBrianna Speight, of Mount Airy, with her work “Terrific Tulips,” which was third in the Colored Pencil category of the JEB Stuart Art Show. Submitted photo

Julie Gammons, of Mount Airy, whose piece, “Barnyard Banty” took third in the 2D Mixed Media and Collage category of the JEB Stuart Art Show.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Julie-Gammonsfff.jpgJulie Gammons, of Mount Airy, whose piece, “Barnyard Banty” took third in the 2D Mixed Media and Collage category of the JEB Stuart Art Show. Submitted photo