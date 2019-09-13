Doing the do-si-do!

Kelsey Williams | Contributed photo Mount Airy’s Walt Leftwich calls a square dance. - John Peters | Mount Airy News Walt and Linda Leftwich hold a plaque and certificate denoting their enshrinement in the North Carolina Square Dance Hall of Fame and his lifetime membership to the North Carolina Caller’s Association. They received the awards at the recent N.C. Square Dance Convention held in Raleigh. - Kelsey Williams | Contributed photo Walt Leftwich, left, along with his friend, the late Cleo Barker from Whitsett, call a dance together. -

One might say Mount Airy’s Walt Leftwich had a calling in life.

Or more specifically, he’s spent a good portion of his life calling out to others. On the dance floor.

Leftwich, a Granite City native who lives with his wife, Linda, in the Red Brush community, has been a long-time fan of square dancing — more specifically calling the dance steps others perform on the dance floor. Recently, he and his wife were named to the North Carolina State Square Dance Hall of Fame.

He was also granted a lifetime membership in the North Carolina Callers Association for his lifetime of work promoting the craft.

The two have been involved in square dancing for nearly 50 years, a hobby they learned in, of all places, Alaska.

Leftwich was in the U.S. Army at the time, stationed in Alaska — where he and Linda met (her family had moved there in the 1950s, even before Alaska was a state). He was a mechanic, and a buddy of his kept inviting the two of them to attend a local square dancing club.

“Square dancing was pretty big in Alaska when we lived there,” Linda Leftwich said. “The nights there are long, and not everyone is an outdoors person. So it was something for us to do.”

“When it’s 5o to 60 degrees below zero outside and you want something to do, you want it to be in a warming building,” Walt chimed in with a laugh.

Forget cell phones and internet — this was the early ’70s and there wasn’t even much in the way of television available to Alaskans at the time. Linda Leftwich said social gatherings were the big entertainment option, and square dancing was among the more popular activities.

They started attending classes regularly and were hooked.

Square dancing is different than other forms of dance. There are specific dance steps involved, but the dancers really have no clue what steps they will be doing until the caller — a somewhat early version of a live DJ — calls out the steps for the dancers. He voices the step, and while the dancers are following his instructions, he calls out the next step they’ll be doing, then the next and the next.

That appealed to Walt, particularly when the caller at the club they frequented decided to step down, asking for volunteers to train to take his spot.

Linda said a few of their friends told Walt he would not be a good choice, that they didn’t think he would be good at it.

“They thought I was just a diesel mechanic, that I didn’t know anything else,” he said.

That, according to Linda, is all the motivation he needed. Soon enough, he was calling the dances for the local club, and other ones as well. He was so taken with the hobby that in 1978 he spent three weeks at a school in Colorado learning more extensive calling skills.

He’s been doing it ever since.

Once the couple moved to Mount Airy, they began participating in square dance clubs. Around 1982 they started a group in North Wilkesboro.

“We started with six couples,” Linda said. “But the time we left seven years later, we filled a gymnasium. At the time, it was the largest square dance club in North Carolina.”

At his peak, Walt was calling for three different clubs — one in Virginia and two in North Carolina — which meant regularly, almost weekly, trips to each of the clubs, in addition to occasional community performances at festivals and fairs.

While Walt is on stage, selecting the music and calling the dance steps, Linda is busy, too — dancing nearly every number.

She explained that when couples dance, sometimes one person will want a break, usually the female, and it’s her responsibility as wife and partner of the caller to step in and take her place.

While early square dance rules often meant only couples were accepted into the clubs, more modern standards allow singles to attend as well. And it’s her job to fill in when someone at the club wants to dance but has no partner.

“Sometimes I dance the women’s part, sometimes the men’s part,” she said.

Over the years, the two have traveled with square dance troupes, performed in a number of states, and attracted quite a following within the world of square dancing.

“For some callers, calling dances is a way of life,” Linda said. “They do that as a career.”

Walt said two of those professional callers they know will often look to Walt to come in and do some tandem calling when they are nearby.

After his recent hall of fame induction, he even received a text from a square dance fan in Australia.

“She said she’d heard me calling square dances. She told me not to quit.”

Quitting is not on the horizon for the pair. While they have cut back a bit — years ago Walk retired from his work as a mechanic — they still regularly call dances for club meetings.

The two can be found most every Sunday evening overseeing the Mayberry Squares gatherings and each Monday they travel to Pulaski, Virginia, for a club there.

Linda said that, unfortunately, interest in square dancing seems to be waning, as older practitioners either are not able to continue because of poor health, or in some cases pass away.

Younger folks, Walt said, spend time doing other things, with cell phones and online gaming and so many television offerings to keep people tied to their homes.

Linda still has hope there could be a revival, if people would just give it a chance.

“It is hard to get people to give it a try,” she acknowledged. “But once they get started, most people like it, they keep doing it.”

The Mayberry Squares meet each Sunday at 7 p.m. at the L.H. Jones Family Resource Center at 215 Jones School Road.

Local man calls his way to Hall of Fame