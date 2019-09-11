County approves plans for judicial center

DOBSON — The Surry County Board of Commissioners has approved spending $8,500 for the engineering design services for work at the county Judicial Center.

Don Mitchell, county facilities director, pointed out that shuffling has occurred in the judicial center thanks to some county offices moving to the government service building on Atkins Street (in the former Lowes Foods/Just Save location).

The current Guardian-ad Litem office on the second floor is moving up to the third floor that used to be a jury assembly area, Mitchell explained. Then the second floor will be renovated to create offices for the Superior Court judges.

Where the judges’ chambers were at is now a space for the sheriff’s office to use, noted Chairman Van Tucker, who is on the county Property Committee. He said that he for one feels better knowing that the sheriff’s office has officers based just downstairs in the judicial center if any emergency arises.

Mitchell said he has received a proposal from Brite Engineering to do the design work on both floors for the $8,500. He added that the county already budgeted $90,000 for both the design and contract work, so the money is there to do this.

“When the plans are completed, the construction phase of the project will be bid out to local contractors,” said the facilities director.

Commissioner Eddie Harris made a motion to approve the design contract.

Tucker said that folks including himself still think of the judicial center as the “new courthouse,” but it was finished in 2002, so it isn’t a spring chicken anymore and could have used some renovating even before the office shuffling.

The board then voted unanimously in favor of the contract.

Program on hold

The county could have kept on spending money on a program that wasn’t paying dividends, but chose to put the idea on hold until it could be revisited and revised.

Back in January, the county board held its first meeting in the refurbished historic courthouse.

The guests included judges Angela Puckett and Bill Southern, District Attorney Ricky Bowman, Clerk of Court Neil Brendle, Sheriff Steve Hiatt and Chief Deputy Paul Barker.

The group showed a unified front in supporting the idea of implementing a pretrial house arrest program using an outside agency to help monitor the location of the “inmates.”

At a board retreat last year, the sheriff’s office told the commissioners that the county averages about 45 prisoners a day too many for the jail to hold. Taking those prisoners to another county to be kept cost taxpayers about $657,000 in 2017. And a new or expanded jail is years away from fruition.

Part of that overcrowding is holding suspects until their court dates come up.

Judge Puckett said that the officials had been talking to a private company, Corrisoft, based in Lexington, Kentucky, about using its service for pretrial release.

She said the house arrest would not apply to anyone accused of a violent crime or sex offense. And that person would only be released if both the district attorney and a judge approved it.

Judge Southern explained that the released person would be responsible for keeping two devices on him or her at all times. One would be the typical ankle bracelet that cannot be tampered with without triggering an alarm with Corrisoft. The other is a GPS device with video capability.

If the program reduced the expected $700,000 in costs for overcrowding, then the house arrest possibly could pay for itself.

And, Chief Deputy Barker noted, those released to house arrest would be much more closely monitored than anyone who posts bond and goes home.

Unfortunately, through some kinks in the system or planning, the program just hasn’t been getting utilized as expected, Chairman Van Tucker admitted last month.

Rather than continuing to spend money on the program the way it is, the county board chose to stop the spending and return the budgeted funds to the fund balance, minus any final billing from Corrisoft.

The pretrial release budget included $35,000 for a county employee to administer the program and help screen people to see if they would be a good fit for release. Additional costs such as Social Security, Medicare, retirement and health insurance pushed the position’s cost closer to $50,000.

Then the contracted services for Corrisoft were budgeted at $82,125, with $20,000 listed as expensed so far in the year and $62,125 ready to go back into savings.

Asked if he knew why the program hasn’t been successful, Tucker said he couldn’t speak on it as well as the judges, but he had heard that one issue was that people remaining in the local detention center could get credit for time served when going to trial or entering a plea bargain agreement.

Calls to Judge Southern’s office for this story were not returned.

It didn’t make sense to throw that money away, said Tucker, but if the program can be reworked, then the county board can vote to put funds back in the budget.

