Veterans Park hosting 72nd fair

Jeff Linville | The News Young Bentley Edwards tries his hands at throwing darts at balloons at the Surry County Agricultural Fair Wednesday afternoon. - Jeff Linville | The News Jillian Willard rides in a pink monster truck with Finn Utley behind her in a red truck at the fair Wednesday. - Jeff Linville | The News Bumper cars are always a hit with families at the annual fair at Veterans Memorial Park. -

Young Bentley Edwards tries his hands at throwing darts at balloons at the Surry County Agricultural Fair Wednesday afternoon.

Jillian Willard rides in a pink monster truck with Finn Utley behind her in a red truck at the fair Wednesday.

Bumper cars are always a hit with families at the annual fair at Veterans Memorial Park.