City official: Taxes not at issue with Renfro

September 11, 2019 mtairynews Business, News
By John Peters - jpeters@mtairynews.com

While Mount Airy officials were largely caught by surprise when learning Renfro Corp. had been negotiating with Winston-Salem to move its corporate headquarters there — along with 175 or more jobs — at least a couple of those leaders were quick to point out the move doesn’t make sense from a financial standpoint.

Commissioner Steve Yokeley said he’d heard some people complain, and had seen social media reports, that the sock manufacturer was leaving Mount Airy because the city’s tax rate was too high. Last year, the city raised taxes from 48 cents per $100 of assessed value to 60 cents.

“That’s not the reason they’re leaving,” the commissioner said. “That’s ridiculous.”

He pointed out that the tax rates in both Winston-Salem and Forsyth County are higher than the rates of Mount Airy and Surry County.

City Manager Barbara Jones backed up Yokeley’s statement with figures.

In addition to the city property tax rate of 60 cents, the Surry County rate is 58.2 cents. That compares to a tax rate of 63.74 cents per $100 of assessed valued in Winston-Salem and a rate of 75.35 cents for Forsyth County.

Additionally, she pointed out that Winston-Salem businesses pay a $69.25 monthly storm water fee along with 9 cents per $100 of assessed value for the downtown business improvement district tax rate.

All of which would seem, without incentives, to make operating a similar business considerably more expensive in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem, according to published media reports, is also offering roughly $300,000 in tax incentives to Renfro, as well as a $1,500 per employee tax incentive for every person the company hires from a depressed area of the city, so long as they retain the employee for six months.

The company has not publicly said why it is considering a move, though.

Bob Leak, the president of Winston-Salem Business Inc., an industry-recruitment agency, told a newspaper that Renfro can’t attract “good talent” to move to Mount Airy. He did not return calls to the Mount Airy News seeking clarification.

Mount Airy Commissioner Dean Brown said it was his understanding the company couldn’t find suitable workers in Mount Airy and Surry County to do some of the work it wanted done, rather than an issue of recruiting talent to the city.

Whatever the reason, Jones said her office would like to sit down with Renfro officials before any company decisions are finalized.

“Mount Airy values Renfro Corporation and would like to have discussions with them and see their entire operation and workforce remain here in Mount Airy,” she said in an email response to a request for comment.

“Renfro Corporation is one of our largest corporate headquarters here in Mount Airy, and they provide a lot of support to this community. They provide well-paying jobs for our citizens and the surrounding area. They have provided many sponsorships for our youth at Reeves Community Center and many other programs. They are a vital part of our community.”

In addition to wanting officials from the city to be able to meet with Renfro management, she said Todd Tucker, president of the Surry County Economic Development Partnership, is also hoping to have a chance to visit with Renfro leaders.

Tucker said late Wednesday he hopes to talk with them on Thursday.

