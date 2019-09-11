Save A Lot closing Saturday

The Mount Airy Save-A-Lot grocery store apparently is going to be shutting its doors for good Saturday.

While attempts to reach the local manager of the store were not successful, an employee there confirmed the store would be closing Saturday.

Todd Tucker, president and CEO of the Surry County Economic Development Partnership, said his office had learned of the closing recently.

“Apparently, that’s been planned for some time,” Tucker said, though his office was only able to confirm the closure Wednesday.

He said there are 11 people at the discount grocery store: a manager, six full-time workers and four part-time employees.

Tucker said his agency would do everything it can to work with the owners of the building to help fill it with another business, but that could be challenging.

“Second-generation grocery store space is hard to fill,” he said, adding that this is the second one in Surry County that will be vacant. The former Just Save store in Pilot Mountain closed in April 2017 and has remained vacant. Prior to that, a Lowe’s Foods closed its Just Save store in Dobson in 2016. While no commercial enterprise ever used the building again, Surry County purchased the facility to remodel and use for government office expansion.

Despite the difficulty of finding new businesses to fill such stores, Tucker said the ones that are parts of larger strip malls, such as is the case with the Mount Airy Save A Lot, sometimes have a little more going for it with other retail outlets operating next door.

“They (its owner) may already have someone in mind, since they’ve been aware this was going to happen. We’ll be in contact with them, to help them any way we can.”

Calls to both the local manager and the grocery chain’s corporate headquarters in St. Ann, Missouri, were not returned.