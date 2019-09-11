Phatt City in concert on Friday

Phatt City will perform this Friday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre, starting at 7:30 p.m.

The nine-member band plays the best of Motown, dance and beach music. Phat City draws inspiration from the bands Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire as well as the energetic audiences that attend their concerts.

Admission is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted for free. Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be on hand. Coolers are not permitted.

Contact Surry Arts Council for more information or to purchase tickets at 336-786-7998 or visit https://www.surryarts.org

