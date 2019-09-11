Renfro leaving Mount Airy?

File photo The headquarters of Renfro Corp. on Linville Road in Mount Airy is pictured here. Company officials are reportedly looking to move the headquarter operations, and possibly some of the firm’s manufacturing jobs, to Winston-Salem. -

City officials reacted with surprise, and in at least one case some frustration, at the news that Renfro Corp. may be leaving Mount Airy, moving its headquarters down U.S. 52 to Winston-Salem.

Company officials, meanwhile, are saying little about media reports indicating that the company is considering a move to Winston-Salem, after that city’s finance committee gave a nod of approval to a nearly $300,000 incentive package for the firm to move its corporate headquarters there from Mount Airy.

Reports indicate that the firm may also move up to 225 jobs to Winston-Salem, most of which would be jobs presently in Mount Airy.

Bob Leak, the president of Winston-Salem Business Inc, an industry-recruitment agency, told the Winston-Salem Journal that Renfro can’t attract “good talent” to move to Mount Airy.

“It is a challenge for them to get people in the location that they operate out of,” he is quoted as telling the Journal.

He did not return telephone calls to the Mount Airy News on Wednesday.

Renfro officials released just a single sentence statement regarding the pending move, but that statement indicated at least some sort of move to Winston-Salem seemed to be a done deal.

“We plan to maintain a strong presence in Mount Airy while diversifying with a presence in Winston-Salem. We have strong ties to Mount Airy and remain committed to the community,” was the only comment the company would make, sent via email by a senior official there who said the statement was on behalf of CEO Stan Jewell.

Company officials did not respond to email requests for more specific information.

The pending move is not a surprise to Mount Airy Commissioner Dean Brown.

“I had heard that before,” said Brown, who serves on the board of the Surry County Economic Development Partnership. Brown said he’d seen a report last week indicating the sock manufacturer was putting out the word they weren’t able to find people they needed in the Mount Airy area.

“It was because they couldn’t find enough talent in the area to do some of the things they need to do. It wasn’t because of taxes or any other issues,” he said.

Brown, who has served on the economic partnership board for 12 years, said that was the first time he’d heard Renfro was unhappy with the local workforce market.

Others caught off-guard

Mayor David Rowe said the news caught him by surprise this week, though it’s not the first time he’s heard that Renfro was dissatisfied locally. He said company officials contacted him shortly after a Jan. 5, 2017, article appeared in The Washington Post portraying Mount Airy and Surry County as a white-oriented, President Trump-supporting town. The article included several racists comments from area residents, including a couple of statements from Rowe that some interpreted as racist.

The mayor apologized publicly after the article’s publication, reaching out to the minority community to build better relations. However, he said Renfro officials specifically called him about those comments.

“I was asked to a better job of representing Mount Airy,” he said of those conversations. “They said that Mount Airy has to change in order for them to have executives who wanted to live in Mount Airy…they said my Washington Post comments frightened people…that people who read those didn’t want to live in a town like that.”

While Rowe has acknowledged the error of what he told the Post, the mayor on Wednesday said he believes there’s more at play with Renfro’s possible move.

“I don’t think the Renfro officials now are the Renfro officials we once knew,” he said of the firm that has had roots in Mount Airy since its founding in 1921. “Most of them, if not all of them, are from out of town.”

Renfro’s recent history does show Mount Airy playing a reduced role in the more than 5,000-employee company.

In February 2017, the company expanded its sock production in Fort Payne, Alabama, rather than Mount Airy, adding a reported 442 jobs there. Five months later, the firm’s board of directors appointed Jewell as its new CEO and president, replacing Bud Kilby, who had served in the dual roles for 26 years. At the time, Jewell was an executive with VF Corporation, overseeing that company’s Central and South America operations, headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

In January 2018, Renfro announced a restructuring, resulting in job cuts throughout the company, including a number of positions in Mount Airy. The firm never would release the actual number of Mount Airy-based positions eliminated.

While the firm hasn’t released the total number of employees in Mount Airy — as late as 2017 the company had 500 workers locally — media reports this week indicate the company’s Mount Airy presence as dwindled to 311, with 175 of those to move to Winston-Salem if the company makes the move there. Media reports indicated an additional 50 positions might be created in Winston-Salem, but it was not clear if those would be new jobs, or additional transfers from Mount Airy.

Renfro officials did not respond to questions about potential job losses in Mount Airy, nor have they been communicating with city officials, it appears.

“The city was not aware of discussions being held between Renfro Corporation and the city of Winston-Salem,” City Barbara Jones said in an email response to a request for comment on Wednesday.

City should act?

Mount Airy Commissioner Steve Yokeley said the report of Renfro’s possible departure definitely hurts.

“I was just heartbroken when I saw the report,” he said. “I hope we can do something to change their mind. I just don’t know.”

He said the city should be proactive in those attempts, instead of waiting to see what Renfro will eventually do.

“I certainly think that (meeting with them) needs to be done. I think that’s the mayor’s responsibility to do that, though a board member should probably go at the same time. That’s a decision to be made very soon.

“I hope they’ll make the final decision to stay in Mount Airy. I hope we can do whatever we can, reasonably, to entice them to stay here.”

Mayor Rowe indicated he’s willing, but he’s not certain there’s much to be done at this point.

“I’m not sure how much room there is to change anyone’s mind. We’ll certainly do anything we can,” he said.

For his part, Todd Tucker, president and CEO of Surry County EDP, said he had no immediate comment on the news, saying he hoped to have a meeting with Renfro officials on Thursday.

Report indicates bulk of workforce may be headed to Winston-Salem

Report indicates bulk of workforce may be headed to Winston-Salem