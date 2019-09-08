Real estate transfer

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Lucy R. Angel to James Kevin Simmons, 6.215 acre tract four PB 27 108; $76

• Bluemont Capital Partners LLC to Circle K Stores Inc. Tracts Mount Airy; $1,650

• Lyle A. Sacco and Joanna P. Sacco to Teresa Smith Ray, 0.086 acre 3,745 square feet Elkin; $0

• Carla Ann Cheek to Abigail Rodriguez and Andrew R. Vaughn, Lot 2 Section 1 Woodbridge Subdivision PB 14 55 & 56 Mount Airy; $283

• Cynthia Goins Vipperman, James Preston Vipperman, and Matthew V. Goins to Diamond View Real Estate, LLC., 1.84 acre Mount Airy; $30

• John Larry Covington, Linda C. Covington and Robert Wayne Covington to John Larry Covington, 19.00 acre PB 36 148 Pilot. $0

• Thelma Seaver and Jody Lee King to Tony Richard Davis, 4.311 acre Rockford; $20

• Eric Dobson and Shealee Dobson to Shannon L. Lehigh, Lot 23 Seabrook Subdivision PB 18 56 Dobson; $157

• Foy Lumber Company Inc. to Linda Foy, Lots 23 & 23 Forest Oaks Extension PB 6 195 Dobson; $0

• Greenfront Properties LLC to Gary Robert Golding and April B. Golding, Tracts Mount Airy; $0

• Dylan Michael Gunter and Kayla Michelle Gunter to Nathan Lyn Causey, Tract; $220