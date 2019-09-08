The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

• Chase William Lee Goins, 21, of Carroll County, Virginia to Haley Jordan Turner, 22, of Carroll County.

• Roque Jaime Garcia Aponte Jr., 43, of Bryan County, to Ashley Drayton Harrison, 38, of Bryan County.

• Christopher Dale Laster, 46, of Surry County, to Kristin Clickett Bushong, 49, of Surry County.

• Devin Michael Hester, 31, of Surry County, to Lauren Carol Smith, 26, of Surry County.

• Ethan Benjamin Gordon, 28, of Surry County, to Madison Faith Meadows, 21, of Surry County.

• Matthew Leon Burrow, 38, of Surry County to Kimberly Mills Jones, 38, of Surry County.

• Christopher Blake Wishon, 26, of Surry County to Katlynn Rose McCann, 24, of Surry County.

• Justin Tinsley Angel, 29, of Stokes County to Hillary Marquita Shore, 26, of Yadkin County.